Sydney’s daily cases reached the record

A police van stands outside an isolated apartment building on the western outskirts of Sydney in Blacktown on July 29, 2021, after several Covid-19 cases were reported among residents. Farooq Khan | AFP | Getty Images

Australia’s largest city Sydney posted a record one-day rise in local Covid-19 cases on Thursday and warned the blast would worsen as authorities sought military help to enforce a blockade of 6 million people ready to enter the week. its sixth. Australia has struggled to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant in and around Sydney in recent weeks, which threatens to push the country’s $ 2 trillion ($ 1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. Despite a prolonged blockade of Sydney, the state capital, New South Wales recorded 239 cases won locally in the last 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began. “We can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they improve given the amount of infectious people in the community,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. Berejiklian said another person had died from Covid-19, taking the death toll from the current blast to 13 and the total national total to 921.

With few signs that recent restrictions are reducing the number of cases, Berejiklian said the new curbs would be placed in the southwestern and western areas of Sydney where most Covid-19 cases are located. More than two million residents in Sydney’s eight hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outside and must stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes. With even stricter restrictions set to begin on Friday, New South Wales Police said they had asked for 300 troops to help enforce the blockade orders. “With an increase in enforcement activity over the next week, I have now made a formal request to the Prime Minister for (Australian Defense Force) personnel to assist in that operation,” said New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. in an email statement. A spokesman for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Berejiklian on Wednesday extended the blockade of Sydney by another month, but allowed most construction projects to resume as long as workers do not come into contact with residents. The restrictions are likely to cause severe economic damage, with New South Wales accounting for more than a third of Australia’s economy.

Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg said he expected the national economy to shrink in the September quarter, but the ability to avoid a technical recession will depend on whether New South Wales can avoid a longer stalemate. “In relation to the December quarter, it depends to a large extent on how successful New South Wales, our largest state economy, is in catching up with this virus,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Berejiklian has said the restrictions should remain as very few people in Sydney are vaccinated amid strong supplies of Pfizer vaccines, which Canberra hoped to vaccinate all under the age of 60. All adults in Sydney are now urged to seek an AstraZeneca vaccine. But citing the rare blood clot, many are reluctant and would rather wait a few months whenAustraliais waited to receive additional Pfizer supplies.