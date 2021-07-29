Australia Covid: Sydney records worst day ever for cases as police get tough | News from Australia

Connect with us

Australia Covid: Sydney records worst day ever for cases as police get tough

The spread of the coronavirus in Sydney has reached record levels, with 239 new cases reported in New South Wales on Thursday, the highest one-day number for Australia’s most populous state since the pandemic began.

The Prime Minister of the states, Gladys Berejiklian, announced stricter measures for the hotspots in eight local government areas of interest in the western and southwestern parts of the city. They include the search for masks to be kept out of the two million inhabitants living in those areas, a 5km travel limit and tougher police force.

Thousands of police will also be deployed across the hotspot to enforce stricter rules as NSW desperately tries to curb the growing number of cases.

State Police Minister David Elliott said a large number of people had had the courage of their fellow citizens doing the wrong thing, as indicated by the number of calls for crime deterrents. State Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said there had been 15,000 complaints on the reporting hotline.

Police competencies have increased, including the ability to close non-compliant businesses and impose larger fines. Failure to wear the mask will now be fined $ 500 instead of $ 200. Additional emphasis will be placed on compliance rather than giving people warnings and educating them about the rules.

Berejiklian also faced the question of whether the blockade of cities should have been tougher from the start. Of the newly confirmed cases Thursday, more than 80% were in local government areas of concern. When asked if governments adding to the list of restrictions was similar to death by 1,000 cuts, the Prime Minister responded by comparing Australia to the rest of the world.

If you look at other countries around the world and the way Delta Delta has invaded communities, even when vaccination rates have been higher than ours, we can rest assured that today we have not had thousands upon thousands of cases, thousands of people in the hospital and many more deaths, and that is what these closures have to do with, she said.

Australia has reported a proportion of cases that have been seen in other developed countries less than 35,000 in total and the death toll, at present, remains below 1,000.

Sydney is in the fifth week of a nine-week extended blockade, which is scheduled to end on August 28th. Authorities have said Sydney blockade will not be eased until cases in the community of people who were not in isolation while infectious are close to zero.

It only takes a handful of people, or a small percentage, to do the wrong thing, to cause a setback for all of us. We can not face obstacles, Berejiklian told reporters.

She warned that the number of cases is likely to continue to rise. And that means more death, she said. Two deaths were reported Thursday a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Both were not vaccinated and were domestic contacts of known cases.

The prolonged blockade of the Greater Sydneys of about six million people is expected to do serious damage to Australia with A $ 2 (US $ 1.50 ton) with many businesses forced to close, boosting the prospects of the recession-stricken country. his second in as many years, economists say.

NSWs Health Minister Brad Hazzard called people who refuse to be vaccinated and media figures who discourage vaccinations extremely selfish. I would say even more than that, what a ridiculous position it is that when you put health staff at risk and when you get sick, you will expect to come to the hospital and be paid by taxpayers, he said.

It’s time for those who actually think that way to wake up, including commentators who do not actually base their comments on logic.

Shortly afterwards, the NewsCorps Daily Telegraph ended the column of one such commentator, former right-wing radio host Alan Jones. The newspaper editor reportedly said the column did not resonate with readers. Jones’ final column last week criticized Australia’s response to Covid-19, which he argues is no worse than the flu for healthy people.

More than 2,800 cases have been discovered in the New South Wales outbreak so far, with 182 people hospitalized. Fifty-four are in intensive care, 22 of whom require ventilation. Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the last outbreak to 13. The number of new cases that had been contagious in the community was 66.

Infections have steadily increased despite Greater Sydney being in a deadlock since June 26, in part because only 17% of people in the state have been fully vaccinated. The blockade is expected to continue beyond August and into the Australian summer.

The University of Sydney model released on Thursday predicted a blockade would have to take place at least until mid-September if at that stage 40% of Sydney’s largest population were to be vaccinated.

