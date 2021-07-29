Australia Covid: Sydney records worst day ever for cases as police get tough | News from Australia

The spread of the coronavirus in Sydney has reached record levels, with 239 new cases reported in New South Wales on Thursday, the highest one-day number for Australia’s most populous state since the pandemic began.

The Prime Minister of the states, Gladys Berejiklian, announced stricter measures for the hotspots in eight local government areas of interest in the western and southwestern parts of the city. They include the search for masks to be kept out of the two million inhabitants living in those areas, a 5km travel limit and tougher police force.

Thousands of police will also be deployed across the hotspot to enforce stricter rules as NSW desperately tries to curb the growing number of cases.

State Police Minister David Elliott said a large number of people had had the courage of their fellow citizens doing the wrong thing, as indicated by the number of calls for crime deterrents. State Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said there had been 15,000 complaints on the reporting hotline.

Police competencies have increased, including the ability to close non-compliant businesses and impose larger fines. Failure to wear the mask will now be fined $ 500 instead of $ 200. Additional emphasis will be placed on compliance rather than giving people warnings and educating them about the rules.

Berejiklian also faced the question of whether the blockade of cities should have been tougher from the start. Of the newly confirmed cases Thursday, more than 80% were in local government areas of concern. When asked if governments adding to the list of restrictions was similar to death by 1,000 cuts, the Prime Minister responded by comparing Australia to the rest of the world.

If you look at other countries around the world and the way Delta Delta has invaded communities, even when vaccination rates have been higher than ours, we can rest assured that today we have not had thousands upon thousands of cases, thousands of people in the hospital and many more deaths, and that is what these closures have to do with, she said.