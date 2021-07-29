City Council approves changes to Calgary Event Center agreement, project to move forward in 2022 – Calgary

The Calgary event center project is moving forward after a hiatus since April due to cost overruns and design concerns.

On Wednesday, city councilors voted in favor of some changes to the agreement between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Recreation Corporation to allow the project to continue.

“To my surprise, all the hard work from the team has reached a better deal for the Calgarians,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said after the vote.

The event center is now set to cost $ 608.5 million, up from the $ 550 million originally presented in the previous deal signed in 2019.

At one point in January 2021, the cost of the design had risen to $ 620 million.

In an effort to fill the funding gap, a clause was triggered in the previous agreement that forced both the city and CSEC to each bring in an additional $ 12.5 million to the project to bring the total contribution to $ 575 million.

The story goes down the ad

“We were quite comfortable with a $ 575 million facility, but our partners were not happy with that,” city manager David Duckworth told the council. “They did not want to build a $ 575 million structure because there were missing essential parts in their minds.”

Read more: Calgary Event Center: City and CSEC cover each of $ 12.5 million in cost overruns, CMLC

The council learned that the event center will have 18,300 people.

According to the city administration, CSEC has pledged to cover the risk that all cost overruns will move forward and will now contribute $ 321 million to the project.

“Our partners on the other hand … have actually gone too far to ensure that we will build a good building and they will be responsible for any cost overruns beyond that,” Nenshi said. “This is a very big job, it really reduces the risk for Calgarians.”

The council voted on the budget framework to capture the city’s contribution of $ 287.5 million, but there will be more costs incurred by the city outside the arena country.

Councilors voted to approve up to $ 10 million for flood mitigation in the area, though the city administration said costs for that work are believed to be closer to $ 5.4 million.

The revised agreement also means that the city will need to develop a movement and event management plan for the River District to help handle the amount of traffic before and after events in the area.

The story goes down the ad

The city and CSEC will also share any additional costs of this plan, all over the $ 200,000 spent each year, down the middle.

With costs from the previous deal, like $ 12.4 million for the demolition of Saddledome and $ 3 million in rehabilitation costs, the total contribution to the city now stands at $ 312.9 million.

Read more: Work Continues to Reduce Calgary Event Center Exceedances Estimated at $ 50-60 Million

“Now is not the time to pursue our commitments. “Now is the time to stand on our own two feet as we make a massive recovery, what we have been staging here in Calgary for many months together,” said Ward 6 city councilor and mayoral candidate Jeff Davison. we have started one of the greatest comeback stories in the history of our city. “

As part of changes to the deal, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation, a city-owned agency, has been removed as project manager.

According to the administration, CSEC will now act as development manager, which was approved by the council.

The District 3 city councilor and mayoral candidate Jyoti Gondek initially voted in favor of the arena deal in 2019, but voted against the seven recommendations before the council on Wednesday.

“It’s my belief in CMLC that made me vote at the same time, I knew they would give something incredible in terms of creating sites, I knew they would administer a project that had public benefits , “Gondek told the council. “With their leadership removed from this project, I can no longer support it.”

The story goes down the ad

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, CSEC president and CEO John Bean thanked the Calgarians for their patience as both sides of the deal worked through the revised deal.

“Calgary Sports and Recreation Corporation is pleased to approve the advice today in support of changes to this priority project for our City,” said Bean. “After a thorough review, this collaborative effort of partners has resulted in a revised agreement which will provide a vital resource to the community for decades to come.”

An event center development application is expected to be submitted by August 3rd, as project officials said the plan has shovels on the ground by early 2022.

Read more: Calgary City Council approves confidential change in area of ​​agreement with Flames ownership

CSEC increases ticket price

Tickets for non-sporting events and sports at the new event center will include an increased fee.

According to an excerpt from a council report obtained by Global News, CSEC has increased the facilitation fee on each ticket from eight to nine percentage points.

The report said the increase would not increase the city portion of the facility fee and was approved by the city manager. The move did not require council approval, but will help CSEC regain some of its contribution to building the event center.

The story goes down the ad

“I’m good with it because I have always been a proponent of user pay in this project,” Nenshi said. “For me, raising the facility fee to cover some of these costs will be even lower than the facility fee in Edmonton, for example, and in most other U.S. cities.”

Although ticket fees are typical of similar projects, Neighborhood 11 councilor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas said he would like the city to have the ability to increase their share of the facility fee as well.

“This is a business deal we are talking about and I believe that, honestly, this council was negotiated outside,” Farkas said. “It makes zero sense that we would allow the Flames to get their money back faster while the city taxpayers would not have it right.”

















2:20

Calgary Event Center: City and CSEC cover each of $ 12.5 million in cost overruns, CMLC





Calgary Event Center: City and CSEC cover each of $ 12.5 million in cost overruns, CMLC



Related News