



house by Rachael Pells Owners will be required to make common spaces in buildings more accessible to users with disabilities as part of the government’s new National Disability Strategy. Photo: Getty Common lines Owners will be required to make common spaces in buildings more accessible to users with disabilities as part of the Government’s new National Disability Strategy #UK The strategy paper outlines 1.6 billion in funding, including a 57 573m pot to increase home accessibility. This comes as part of a promise made in the Conservative Party 2019 election campaign to provide safer and more accessible housing, as well as better job prospects and care for citizens with disabilities. Unveiling the long-awaited plan Wednesday, the Cabinet Office confirmed it would advance work to require landlords to make “reasonable adjustments to common parts of rental homes and common homes”, with a consultation scheduled for the end of this year. Currently, the Equality Act 2010 states that tenants have the right to require landlords to make reasonable adjustments to common areas of apartment buildings, including hallways, entrances, and stairs. But the Cabinet Office aims to bring the provisions into law in England and Wales by 2021. The strategy says landlords will be able to get tenants to pay for the work, but those with low incomes or children with disabilities will be able to apply for funding through the Disability Facility Grant scheme Limited. A total of 100 policies are included in the strategy paper, which was informed using feedback from the UK Disability Survey, which started in January to April this year. About 14 million people in the UK live with disabilities. Findings from the survey of 14,000 participants found that nearly half (47%) of respondents with disabilities reported having at least “some difficulty” getting in and out of where they lived. Specific figures from the English Housing Survey 2018/19 suggest that only 9% of homes in England currently have the key features required to make a home accessible to users with disabilities, meanwhile, up from 5% in 2009. Currently, less than half of local plans for new homes in England include requirements for some of them to meet higher entry standards, the report said. Ministers pledged to take “immediate steps” to increase the supply of affordable housing across the country – both by raising access standards and by increasing the number of affordable housing for people living with disabilities. Currently, residents with disabilities in England and Wales may be eligible for disability grant grants through their local councils to make accommodations in their homes to improve accessibility. Following an independent review of the 2018 Disability Facility Grant, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Department of Health and Welfare will publish joint guidelines for local authorities in England on the effective distribution of funds during 2021. The MHCLG has also promised that 10% of the 180,000 new homes built through the government 11 11.5 billion affordable housing program will be supported for housing. The Department of Health and Social Welfare, which also provides funding for specialist housing, will also invest 71 71 million in the Specialized Housing Care and Support Fund in 2021/22. The MHCLG will confirm plans to upgrade the framework to provide accessible new homes by December this year, the strategy document confirmed, with further research commissioned in guidelines for meeting building regulations. “The research will help us improve the guidance and inform future policy. “It will take into account modern approaches to building design, technology and the use and operation of buildings,” reads a statement. Wednesday’s announcement also included a promise to extend the rights of disabled tenants over access and ensure the safety of people with disabilities in buildings during emergencies. Activists have been fighting for safer living requirements, including accessible escape routes for tenants since the Grenfell Investigation found that people with disabilities accounted for a disproportionate number of people killed in the tower block fire in 2017. A government consultation on the proposals, published in July last year, proposed requiring evacuation plans for people with disabilities only in buildings with known safety issues and an alarm clock – a substantial drop from the initial investigation recommendation. The Department of Labor and Pensions is promising regular disability surveys from January in a bid to ensure people with disabilities are included in the ongoing government policy-making process. The ministers said they would commit to publishing an annual report that measures progress made on the policies outlined, providing the opportunity to update the strategy where necessary. Displaced nations are taking steps to ensure accessibility, the report confirmed. Sign up for our care and support newsletter

