Eritrean refugees in Ethiopian capital protest insecurity in Tigray camps





Eritrean refugee camps captured in the Tigray conflict

UNHCR is negotiating their safe passage from the two camps

Violence that threatens to escalate ADDIS ABABA, July 29 (Reuters) – Hundreds of Eritrean refugees protested in the Ethiopian capital on Thursday, calling on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to relocate friends and family they say are stranded in two refugee camps by fighting in the Tigray region. Clashes between armed groups have escalated in and around the camps – Mai Aini and Adi Harush – and two refugees have been killed this month, the UNHCR said on Tuesday. The agency said it lost access to the camps on July 14th. Read more The United States said Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the fate of Eritrean refugees in Tigray. Read more “We need UNHCR to move (refugees) out of the camp because the area is a war zone,” said Hermon Hailu, 22, an Eritrean refugee who is taking part in a protest in the capital Addis Ababa. He told Reuters he was worried about his mother at Camp Mai Aini whom he had not been able to pick up by phone for weeks. UNHCR said on Tuesday it had relocated about 100 refugees from both countries and was in talks with Tigrayan authorities to ensure safe passage from the camps to others. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. TRAPPED Conflict erupted between the Ethiopian central government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November with the government taking control of the regional capital Mekelle three weeks later and declaring victory. But the TPLF continued fighting and recaptured Mekelle along with most of the Tigray in late June after government soldiers withdrew. The refugee camps, which have existed for years and house Eritreans who have fled oppression in their own country, have been seized by violence that now threatens to escalate. In the wake of the TPLF’s successful counter-offensive, nine other regions of Ethiopia have pledged to send forces to support the army against Tigrayan fighters. Demonstrators on Tuesday held up a banner reading “Protect the rights of Eritrean refugees.” Medihn Mehari cried as she remembered the death of her young son shortly after he was born, shortly after the war broke out last year in Tigray. She said she fled to Addis Ababa safely from the Hitsats, another refugee camp in Tigray, in January, but did not know where her husband was. “We want those who are there to leave the camp,” she said. “I do not want the same thing to happen to them,” she said. Ayenat Mersie reported from Nairobi Additional reporting by Giulia Paravicini in Olbia, Italy Written by Maggie Fick Edited by Joe Bavier Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

