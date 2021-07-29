Connect with us

Five weeks after Sydney 's biggest blockade, the rules have become more complicated Anne Davies

Suddenly the Sydneysiders are paying attention to the local government area in which we live.

The LGA will now determine if we can go outside without a mask and how far we can leave our homes to shop or exercise.

Your LGA now determines whether, as a trader, you can go to work on a construction site, or not. In some areas, there is a requirement for a Covid test every three days to be able to leave.

While the Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, has struggled to bring the recent Delta outbreak under control, she has progressively changed the rules as she says she wants to allow us to live as freely as possible.

The result after five weeks of blocking is a set of complicated and shifting eye guides that any trader would tell you is a tough sale.

And if people are confused, then compliance will be harder to achieve, with the result that the blockage will be longer and more agonizing.

It is easy to see why the Berejiklian government thinks zoning the city with stricter rules for eight LGAs is a good political idea.

The last three quarters of cases were in eight LGAs: Blacktown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Campbelltown, Fairfield, River Georges, Liverpool and Parramatta.

The Prime Minister is already experiencing a backlash from Central Coast and Wollongong residents as they have not had or have had few exposures to Covid. Easy easy to understand why she does not want the entire Sydney city to wear masks as soon as they leave the house, especially since she has po-poo-pooed using them outside.

But as Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews discovered in 2020, specific postal code closures do not work.

Part of the difficulty is explaining different messages, especially when the communities that are subject to the strictest and most complex rules are ethnically diverse with many spoken languages.

Berejiklian and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the rules were necessary because of poor levels of compliance with wearing masks in these areas with Covid groups. But how easy will it be to communicate a new set of rules?

And how many police and army troops will be needed to implement them?

How will those communities react when they continue to see thousands of TV footage in Bondi walking without masks?

The real problem remains the original problem: people still move a lot especially in the west and south-west of Sydney.

This is because, as Health Chief Dr Kerry Chant has noted, the people living in Sydney hotspots are the same people who provide essential services to the city. They are cashiers, shelf collectors, shopkeepers, Uber drivers, delivery boys, senior care workers and cleaners.

As Chant goes on to say, the point is that people catch him in their workplaces, taking him home to multi-generational families and infecting the entire family whose members then go to the community to work and to to buy.

They wait too long to go to be tested, then spread it further.

Modeling of the University of Sydney by the Center for Complex Systems, released Thursday, suggests the problem is that Sydney’s current level of social distance is still unsuitable for blast control.

While in the last two weeks social distance compliance seems to have increased to 60% from 40%, this level is still unsuitable for Delta blast control, says Prof Mikhail Prokopenko from the engineering faculty.

To adequately suppress the explosion, 70-80% of residents in greater Sydney have to conform to social distancing, however, we just are not seeing those numbers yet.

By this, the researchers mean that everyone should reduce their interactions to 10% of pre-Covid levels.

They also say that substantially 80% social distance also means that many services currently considered essential will have to be included under blocking restrictions.

Instead, NSW is pushing the other way. Construction resumes in most of the city on Saturday, except for eight LGAs. Workers from those LGAs should not work on site outside of these areas, or good luck to police it.

Although the Prime Minister insists that it is being run by health councils, this is an economic decision. NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said even the most limited activity would add $ 550 million to the state economy each week.

But it certainly will not help reduce mobility in the city or the simplicity of the message.

Perhaps government efforts should be directed to help employers control core workers by rapidly antigen testing or by making contactless purchasing interactions using click-through and collection and home delivery.

As sad as it may be, maybe cafes should be closed for a few weeks to avoid crowds on the sidewalks.

Yes, there is an economic cost, but the economic and human cost of a failed jam and waiting until all are vaccinated by Christmas is perhaps just as high.

It will be fascinating to see how the police work over the weekend. Combined with different rules for different parts of the city, it has the potential to fuel divisions and resentments at a time when this is exactly what we do not need.

Instead, we need community leaders who help sell a common goal: to get as many vaccinated as possible and get us out of the deadlock before Christmas.

And we also need some clarity from our leaders. We need a simpler message about both blockages and vaccines and practical steps to achieve them.

