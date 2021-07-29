Five weeks after Sydney ‘s biggest blockade, the rules have become more complicated Anne Davies

Suddenly the Sydneysiders are paying attention to the local government area in which we live.

The LGA will now determine if we can go outside without a mask and how far we can leave our homes to shop or exercise.

Your LGA now determines whether, as a trader, you can go to work on a construction site, or not. In some areas, there is a requirement for a Covid test every three days to be able to leave.

While the Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, has struggled to bring the recent Delta outbreak under control, she has progressively changed the rules as she says she wants to allow us to live as freely as possible.

The result after five weeks of blocking is a set of complicated and shifting eye guides that any trader would tell you is a tough sale.

And if people are confused, then compliance will be harder to achieve, with the result that the blockage will be longer and more agonizing.

It is easy to see why the Berejiklian government thinks zoning the city with stricter rules for eight LGAs is a good political idea.

The last three quarters of cases were in eight LGAs: Blacktown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Campbelltown, Fairfield, River Georges, Liverpool and Parramatta.

The Prime Minister is already experiencing a backlash from Central Coast and Wollongong residents as they have not had or have had few exposures to Covid. Easy easy to understand why she does not want the entire Sydney city to wear masks as soon as they leave the house, especially since she has po-poo-pooed using them outside.

But as Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews discovered in 2020, specific postal code closures do not work.

Part of the difficulty is explaining different messages, especially when the communities that are subject to the strictest and most complex rules are ethnically diverse with many spoken languages.

Berejiklian and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the rules were necessary because of poor levels of compliance with wearing masks in these areas with Covid groups. But how easy will it be to communicate a new set of rules?

And how many police and army troops will be needed to implement them?

How will those communities react when they continue to see thousands of TV footage in Bondi walking without masks?

The real problem remains the original problem: people still move a lot especially in the west and south-west of Sydney.

This is because, as Health Chief Dr Kerry Chant has noted, the people living in Sydney hotspots are the same people who provide essential services to the city. They are cashiers, shelf collectors, shopkeepers, Uber drivers, delivery boys, senior care workers and cleaners.

As Chant goes on to say, the point is that people catch him in their workplaces, taking him home to multi-generational families and infecting the entire family whose members then go to the community to work and to to buy.