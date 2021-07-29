Once a Covid Success Story, South Korea Sweats Delta Current Summer | South Korea

The national government, led by President Moon Jae-in is the target of public discontent, with critics accusing Moon and the ruling party of praising them for those successful early virus control measures while failing to secure sufficient supplies. of vaccines to allow a return to normal life

South Korea currently ranks second among OECD member countries, with only 13.49% of its population fully vaccinated, and critics have argued that the government dragged its feet on the development of the national vaccination campaign, leaving the public and businesses small to cope with measures close to stalemate that have damaged the economy and quality of life.

The government has signed agreements with foreign providers to buy AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but supply shortages and delayed deliveries have caused hiccups in distribution.

The current situation of strict social distance could have been avoided if the government had taken a longer-term approach, he said. Shin Eui-music, a professor at the KAIST School of Medical Sciences and Engineering.

A year ago, the number of daily cases was only about 100 and they were happy with that, thinking we could just control the pandemic. They should have looked ahead and come up with a more active strategy to try to end the pandemic by getting enough vaccines much earlier, Shin said.

Adding to the embarrassment, the current peak of the virus is coinciding with an extreme heat wave, with temperatures in South Korean cities that have been in the mid-thirties amid high humidity over the past week.

Late July is also the usual peak of the holiday season in South Korea, and pandemic-related travel rules have made more people either stay home or make domestic trips instead of going abroad. To limit the spread of the coronavirus, to popular holiday destinations on the coast, local officials have banned access to beaches for certain periods each day and banned eating and drinking on the beach.

Social distance measures and many home-based directives have left the streets of Seoul, an active city, empty.

Han River Park in Seoul, South Korea, where Covid cases are at record levels Photos: Chris Jung / NurPhoto / REX / Shutterstock

In Nostimo, Park prepares authentic Greek dishes, with many ingredients coming from an out-of-town farm.

She says with South Koreans unable to make trips abroad due to the pandemic, Nostimo has enjoyed high demand from grounded travelers. Our restaurant has benefited from visits from Koreans and non-Koreans alike who want to have authentic international food experiences without boarding the plane, she said.

Throughout the pandemic, one group that has struggled has been medical workers leading the response to the crisis, often working long hours risking exposure to the infection. The doctors have been arguing with the government over wages and working conditions and have accused the government of taking out loans for their work.

Doctors and nurses who have been treating Covid-19 patients have been under a lot of stress, near burn status, said Park Jae-Young, a physician and executive editor of Korean Doctors Weekly.

Park said that instead of looking forward to a post-pandemic era, medical professionals are preparing for a future where the coronavirus remains a part of their work and lives. Given the characteristics of the coronavirus – its transmission power, mutation patterns and vaccination rate – it looks like we will live with its effects virtually forever, he said.

It will be impossible for a very, very long time for tens of thousands of people to come off their masks and gather on a football field to cheer, or shake hands with strangers and have heated discussions in pub.