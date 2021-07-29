Flood protection in the South-East receives record government investment

176.5 million will be invested in more than 200 schemes in 2021/22.

The investment is part of plans outlining 5.2 billion investments over the next 6 years. More than 860 million will be spent in 2021-22, increasing the design and construction of more than 1,000 new schemes across the UK as part of the Environment Agencys annual capital program.

It is all part of the Government Investment Plan for floods and coastal erosion which outlines how new flood and coastal schemes will better protect 336,000 properties by 2027, helping to avoid the 32 billion wider damages economic and reducing the national risk of floods by 11%.

Examples of flood protection schemes include:

Lydd Ranges Marine Defense Scheme, Romney Marsh

The Lydd Ranges Marine Defense Scheme will better protect 1,761 homes from flooding and assist in the operational maintenance of the Department of Defense (UK) fire training range.

It is part of the coastal protection for the low-lying Romney Marshes with over 14,500 properties, many acres of major agricultural land and roads and infrastructure at risk from coastal flooding.

Construction on the 3.2-kilometer defense is now underway. It will consist of 34 new wood pits, 320,000 cubic meters of shingle beach recharge, a new rock relocation, improvements to the Green Wall and relocation of an existing runoff in Denge.

For further information can be found at GOV.UK.

Thames Valley Flood Scheme

This scheme is in its early stages and is looking at ways to reduce the risk of flooding in the Thames Valley. This includes the entire River Thames upstream of London from its source in Gloucestershire and the rivers that flow into it. It complements existing and planned local flood relief schemes.

The scheme aims to provide an increased level of climate resistance throughout the Thames catchment area. Currently in the consultation phase, the vision is to develop a scheme that will:

reduce the risk of flooding throughout the Thames Valley

enhance the environment

help grow the economy

support sustainable growth

improve health and well-being for rural and urban communities

For further information and to participate in the public consultation lasting until 20 August 2021, see consultation site.

River Erosion Project, Essex

The Roding River Flood Relief Scheme will reduce flooding to 600 residential properties, commercial properties and infrastructure in the surrounding Woodford and Ilford area. It will also improve the Roding River for wildlife and for people to enjoy.

The project involves the construction of a flood protection zone on the Roding River at the Shonks Mill Bridge. This will include the construction of a long embankment of land and the control structure in the river. The river will flow naturally for most of the time but during high flows and increased flood risk, flood water will be stored behind the soil embankment in a temporary reservoir. This will reduce river flow and the risk of flooding downstream. As the risk of flooding recedes, it will flow naturally into the River Rock.

The project involves renovating two layers of existing flood embankments in Woodford to improve protection against the impact of projected climate change.

Further information can be found at the Environment Agency consultation site.

Eastbourne Flood Protection Scheme in Pevensey Bay

The Eastbourne Flood Protection Scheme in Pevensey Bay will better protect 10,000 homes and businesses from flooding, as well as key infrastructure, including the A27 and railroad.

Carbon efficiency will play a key role in the design and construction of the scheme. It will embrace new technology and ways of working with the goal of achieving 50% carbon savings.

The scheme, which has just started, is currently going into the design options phase. As the project progresses, the Environment Agency and partner, Eastbourne City Council, will engage and consult with local residents and stakeholders throughout the main phases of the scheme.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

Recent tragic events in Germany and Belgium serve as a sobering reminder of how devastating the flood can be. We are standing by communities and will strengthen flood protection across England with many thousands of other properties better protected by 2027. Importers It is important that we operate throughout the system. Our comprehensive plan will achieve this by strengthening planning procedures, helping more people access insurance, and making homes more resilient to the effects of flooding.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said:

We’ve seen some devastating floods around the world so far this summer. No one can prevent all the floods and climate change means the risk is increasing, but we can reduce the risks. Completing the previous 6-year capital program in government on time and on budget, better protecting more than 314,000 homes from flooding and coastal erosion, this year we launched governments the new 5.2 billion flood program. These schemes should provide security for communities and businesses, but no one should have a false sense of security. I strongly urge people to sign up for flood warnings and regularly check for flood risk at gov.uk.

Summary of the capital program of EA 2021/2022 in the South East

Environment Agency Area m 21/22 Number of schemes invested in 21/22 Hertfordshire and North London 24.5 Over 50 Kent, South London and East Sussex 70.5 Over 50 Solent and South Downs 56.4 Over 50 Great total 176.5 Over 200