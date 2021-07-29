Analysis: The political crisis in Tunisia is an existential test for the Islamic party

Democracy in doubt over the takeover of the government by the president

The head of the Islamic party demands calm but calls for a coup

The debate takes place in the Ennahda party on how to respond

Ennahda has been in governing coalitions since 2011

The shadow of Egypt’s oppression of the Islamists worries Ennahda

TUNISIA, July 29 (Reuters) – The Tunisian crisis has struck a balance between the fate of its much-lauded new democracy – and with it that of the Ennahda party, a major Islamic movement that has played a unique role in an Arab state through the box. of voting.

President Kais Saied’s decision to take control of the government, oust the prime minister and suspend parliament has cast doubt on Tunisia’s democracy and Ennahda’s place in it, sparking heated debate within the party on how to respond.

Ever since the 2011 Tunisian revolution sparked the “Arab Spring” uprisings, most Islamic parties in Arab countries have either faced violent repression or co-opted into political systems where ultimate power is held by authoritarian leaders.

In Tunisia by contrast, Ennahda – outlawed before 2011 – has been a member of successive coalition governments and is now the largest party in the fragmented parliament, with its leader Rached Ghannouchi serving as chairman.

She has worked for years with secularists in government and has supported the suppression of violent Islamic groups such as the Islamic State in the North African country.

But already under investigation over funding violations in the last election, which she denies, Ennahda has become more vulnerable to the political crisis than at any time since the 2011 revolution.

Party officials see a danger that the crisis could turn into an existential threat to Ennahda, either leading to a new era of polarization that puts Islamists against other forces, or through a coup if Saied shifts to an authoritarian course.

Ghannouchi responded quickly by calling the moves a coup. In doing so he placed himself at the forefront of opposition to Saied, an independent politician who won the 2019 election with promises to fight corruption and stagnation. But Ghannouchi has also urged supporters to stay calm and off the streets.

An internal debate on how to better deal with the crisis has created angry disputes within Ennahda, exacerbating existing divisions among party officials over the strategy and its leadership, several insiders said.

“No one can deny that there are clear differences within Ennahda … The differences are more direct and clear after the recent political quake,” a senior party official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Although it has maintained a loyal base of supporters, who came out in February for a mass rally in Tunisia to show strength, the party has been closely linked to years of economic failure.

This has damaged Ennahda’s popularity, along with her role in the despised national policy that many Tunisians blame for the paralysis of misgovernance, as unemployment has risen and public services have fallen.

On Sunday, in nationwide anti-government demonstrations that prompted Saied to act, protesters attacked Ennahda branches.

Saied said his taking is allowed under the constitution to avoid disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and policy disorder, and said parliament would only be set up for 30 days.

DIALOGUE OR CONFRONTATION?

Ghannouchi initially called on people to come out against Saied just as protesters did against an autocratic veteran leader in 2011, and led a sit-in outside parliament, before retreating and demanding calm and dialogue.

“There is awareness within Ennahda that we must avoid escalation and must keep calm in our democracy,” said Maher Madhioub, a Ghannouchi adviser. “No one wants violence and civil war here, although we insist it is a coup.”

Ennahda was formed by decades of repression before the revolution and then the example after the Arab Spring of Egypt, where the Muslim Brotherhood won free elections in 2012 but was ousted by the military a year later and violently suppressed.

“We do not want to see the Rabaa scenario repeated in Tunisia and people killed and he ending up with Islamists hiding,” Madhioub said, referring to Cairo Square where hundreds of Muslim Brotherhood supporters were killed when security forces disrupted the their in 2013

However, the decision was opposed by other figures within Ennahda, who thought the withdrawal would allow Saied to easily hit the move. Avoiding confrontation will “bring a high price,” an official said.

This comes after two years of internal strife over the strategy that has called into question the leadership of Ghannouchi – a former political prisoner and exile who turned into a troubled waiter after the revolution -.

Ennahda had steadily lost support over the past decade after backing a moderate ideological stance and backing successive governments that imposed spending cuts which hit hardest in poorer regions where the party had been stronger.

Her share of the vote fell in successive elections until 2019 when, despite doing better than her rivals, she won only a quarter of the seats in parliament.

In a simultaneous presidential election, Ennahda’s candidate lost in the first round and he approved Saied in a run-off against media mogul Nabil Karoui, who faced corruption charges.

Despite initial support from Saied’s presidency, Ghannouchi later joined Tunisia’s Karoui Heart party to support Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in a dispute with the president.

The strategy, which aimed to strengthen Ennahda’s influence in government, shocked several new members and divided leadership. Last year 100 members called on Ghannouchi to abandon his conciliatory approach and commit to comprehensive reforms, and eventually step down.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Written by Angus McDowall Edited by Tom Perry and Mark Heinrich

