International
Australia’s largest city seeks military aid as daily COVID-19 cases set new record
Australia’s largest city Sydney posted a record one-day rise in local COVID-19 cases on Thursday and warned the blast would worsen as authorities sought military help to enforce a blockade of six million people ready to enter the week. its sixth.
Australia has struggled to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant in and around Sydney in recent weeks, which threatens to push the country’s $ 2 trillion ($ 1.85 trillion) economy into the second recession in the same vite.
Despite a prolonged blockade of Sydney, the state capital, New South Wales recorded 239 cases won locally in the last 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the pandemic began.
“We can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they improve given the amount of infectious people in the community,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Berejiklian said another person had died from COVID-19, taking the death toll from the current blast to 13 and the total national total to 921.
With few signs that recent restrictions are reducing the number of cases, Berejiklian said the new curbs will be placed in the southwestern and western areas of Sydney where most COVID-19 cases are located.
More than two million residents in Sydney’s eight hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outside and must stay within five kilometers of their homes.
Military assistance is required
With even stricter restrictions set to begin on Friday, New South Wales Police said they had asked for 300 troops to help enforce the blockade orders.
“With an increase in enforcement activity over the next week, I have now made a formal request to the Prime Minister for (Australian Defense Force) personnel to assist in that operation,” said New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in an email statement.
A spokesman for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Berejiklian on Wednesday extended the blockade of Sydney by another month, but allowed most construction projects to resume as long as workers do not come into contact with residents.
The restrictions are likely to cause severe economic damage, with New South Wales accounting for more than a third of the Australian economy.
LOOK | Protest against blockade in Sydney turns violent:
Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg said he expected the national economy to shrink in the September quarter, but the ability to avoid a technical recession will depend on whether New South Wales can avoid a longer stalemate.
“In relation to the December quarter, it depends to a large extent on how successful New South Wales, our largest state economy, is in catching up with this virus,” Frydenberg told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Many are waiting for the Pfizer vaccine
Berejiklian has said the restrictions should remain as very few people in Sydney are vaccinated amid strong supplies of Pfizer vaccines, which Canberra hoped to use to inoculate everyone under the age of 60.
All adults in Sydney are now urged to seek an AstraZeneca vaccine. But citing the rare blood clot, many are reluctant and would prefer to wait a few months when Australia is expected to receive additional supplies with Pfizer.
Only about 17 percent of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated in New South Wales.
More than 2,800 cases have been detected so far, with 182 people hospitalized. Fifty-four are in intensive care, 22 of whom require ventilation. Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the last blast to 13.
The blast in Sydney leaves many to do just to watch the Olympics, and Australian athletes said they hoped they could provide some joy with their performances.
“Just extremely grateful and happy that we may have lit up some joy in some people’s living rooms or something for people to celebrate at the time of the blockade,” Spencer Turrin, Australian driver and four-man gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, told reporters. 2020 in Tokyo.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/sydney-australia-covid-military-help-1.6122064
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]