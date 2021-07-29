International
Taking the antibody test not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Joss Reimer
Taking the aCOVID-19 antibody test is expensive, unnecessary and can lead to a false sense of security that you can not get sick, says the medical management of the Manitoba Vaccine Task Force.
“Because antibody testing is one of the measures that scientists use to evaluate the success of vaccines, many people mistakenly believe that taking one of these tests proves they are immune to the disease,” Dr. Joss Reimer told a news conference Wednesday. .
In fact, antibodies are not the best indicator of immunity, she said, adding that the immune response to the vaccine is far more nuanced than just controlling for antibodies.
“The information that an antibody test gives you as an individual is not enough to be meaningful and we still do not know how to interpret the numbers you are being given,” she said.
The best thing you can do to make sure you are protected from COVID-19 is to get the vaccine, even if you already have COVID-19, Reimer said.
She also addressed fears that COVID-19 vaccines could potentially alter a person’s DNA, another common concern about vaccines.
She said the message RNA, or RNA, contained in vaccines acts as a guide for your body. Our bodies produce RNA sent naturally all the time to help us function normally, she explained.
In the case of vaccines, instead of our bodies making the messenger RNA, the vaccine provides it in order to help the body learn how to protect itself against future infections, she said.
“But the instructions are read and managed in the same way as always,” she said.
“The instructions are not stored anywhere in your body and they never enter the part of the cell where the DNA is stored.”
As of Wednesday, 79.1 percent of Manitobans had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.8 percent had two doses, according to provincial data.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/antibodies-covid-19-joss-reimer-1.6122428
