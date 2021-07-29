Syria: Assad attacks former opposition stronghold with rockets and artillery | SYRIA





Bashar al-Assad has attacked a former opposition stronghold with rockets and artillery bombardment in a bid to quell a roaring uprising, unprecedented in Syria’s decade-long war. Deraa al-Balad and its environs, a district of the city of Deraa in the southern province of the same name, was targeted with heavy weapons along with a three-pronged ground push by two divisions of the Syrian army and Iranian-backed allied militias early Thursday morning, in a major offensive which continued throughout the day. In response to the bombing, rebel gunmen launched counterattacks throughout the village of Deraa, killing at least eight pro-regime fighters and capturing dozens of fighters at several military positions and checkpoints, local sources said. At least four civilians in the shelled areas have been killed, according to residents, and large numbers of people have begun trying to flee. There is no medical facility in the target areas. The violence is the deadliest fight to hit Deraa, the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising against the regime since the area agreed with Damascus in a Russia-brokered deal three years ago. We woke up from the attacks at 7am. We are under complete siege, there is indiscriminate artillery, mortars, everything, said Abu Ahmed, a resident of Deraa al-Balad. The civilians repulsed the push to the ground to stop the tanks and soldiers entering the city, but we do not have any real armed resistance. There is no water, no energy and we have a shortage of food. Unlike other opposition areas won by Assad with the help of his allies in Moscow and Tehran in the July 2018 surrender agreement, most Deraa residents stayed at home rather than being bused to Idlib province, on the Turkish border. Instead, Moscow oversaw the recruitment of Deraa rebels into a new local security force known as the Fifth Corps, created to help the exhausted Syrian army in the battle against Islamic State. Since Isis was ousted from southern Syria, a difficult status quo has emerged: the Fifth Corps is paid by Moscow and supposedly obeys Russian orders, but has managed to maintain a degree of autonomy by banning the army and secret police from areas under controlling them, sheltering people wanted by the regime, and maintaining large-scale street protests against governments treating Syria’s economy by fighting. Bombs and assassinations against two former opposition figures and regime forces have become routine. But given the potential for military escalation if Iranian and Hezbollah forces were to move fully so close to Israel, Russia has largely disappointed the regimes’ efforts to quell the new uprising. The situation in Deraa worsened significantly when the local population decided to boycott the rigged Mays general election, in which Assad returned to office for seven years with 95% of the vote. Regime soldiers began blocking roads and disabling water and energy supplies in neighborhoods where about 50,000 people lived, leading to shortages of food and medicine. Several negotiation efforts between a government security committee and tribal representatives from Deraa al-Balad focused on giving up light weapons and installing new checkpoints over the past month have failed, prompting Damascus to send military reinforcements to the area. earlier this week. The pro-government newspaper al-Watan called the events in Deraa the start of a military operation against terrorist hideouts that broke a reconciliation agreement. There were unconfirmed reports until Thursday evening that the Fifth Corps which has stayed out of the fighting is mediating a ceasefire agreement. However, residents reported that fierce fighting has so far continued. The escalation in Deraa al-Balad represents a breakdown in negotiations between the leaders of the reconciled rebels and the Russian-mediated regime. Assad is now implementing the solution he wanted to impose on Deraa all the time by forcing him to surrender completely and relocate those who refuse to act as loyal subjects of the Syrian regime, said Elizabeth Tsurkov, an associate at the Newlines Institute with extensive knowledge of the dynamics of Southern Syria. . If Russia does not intervene to end the fighting and mediate a ceasefire, the fighting will result in more civilian deaths and displacement, and likely the submission of Deraa al-Balad under full regime control.

