Take pictures in your backyard this weekend to help save nature

Is the Great Reef Obstacle at Risk or Not?

Hot nights are a neglected effect of global warming

(Emily Chung / CBC)

Ever wish you could identify all the weeds, insects and other plants and animals in your yard? Canadians are invited this week to get some expert help on this and to help conserve nature, including endangered species, in the process.

From Thursday, July 29 to Monday, August 2, Canada Nature Conservation (NCC) is operational Big Backyard BioBlitz . It is an event that anyone can participate in as a volunteer or “citizen scientist” by taking pictures of plants, animals and fungi wherever they are, including backyards.

Participants then load them into one smartphone / web application called iNaturalist that identifies them using artificial intelligence. Identification is later verified by experts around the world. (Full disclosure: I am an avid user of the app and have registered for this event.)

“Part of the goal is to get people to discover the nature around them, and we hope to connect with that,” said Dan Kraus, a senior conservation biologist at NCC. “Not only can you contribute, but you can also learn a lot.”

Big Backyard The first annual BioBlitz last year generated more than 20,000 plant and animal displays, including some in the categories that conservatives are particularly interested in this year:

Endangered species , such as turtles, monarch butterflies, some bees, many of which live in urban areas. Researchers are also interested in species that are recovering from imminent extinction, such as peregrine falcons.

Invasive species, such as the emerald ash maker or the common European cane.

Kraus said the data is useful for scientists to assess whether populations of endangered species are increasing or decreasing, tracking the spread of invasive species and seeing where species move as a result of factors such as climate change.

Kraus said this could help conservationists better prepare to manage endangered species in the future for example, by protecting the habitat in which they are moving.

So if you want to join BioBlitz, how do you get started?

Kraus recommends downloading the iNaturalist app and practicing with it. He suggests that you start with plants, which pose for pictures more consistently than animals and do not prevent you from approaching up close.

You can sign up to participate at any time during BioBlitz by following the instructions on the event page.

You can also continue to make observations after the five-day event is over. Species you add later will not be part of this year’s campaign, but will be part of the iNaturalist data and may be added to other projects. . (Some of mine have been added to the Georgian Gulf Biosphere and the Butterfly Atlas of Ontario, for example.)

Kraus hopes the event will encourage more people to sign up with iNaturalist and continue to use it.

“There are all these discoveries waiting to happen all over the country,” he said.

“People are finding things that scientists have not seen before, or they have not been recorded in that area. So [the public’s observations] it can really help us better understand our Canadian wildlife, which is critical in a rapidly changing world due to climate change and habitat loss. “

Emily Chung

Great View: Is the Great Reef Obstacle at Risk or Not?

When it comes to visualizing the effects of a warming planet, some examples have become as symbolic as the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia. A system with nearly 3,000 reefs and 900 islands, the Great Barrier Reef is considered one of the most remarkable oceanic treasures in the world. It has also been the site of major damage, particularly from coral bleaching. When the water is very warm, the coral expels the algae, turning white during the process. Reef suffered major bleaching events in 2016, 2017 and 2020. Bleached coral is not necessarily dead, but is unquestionably pronounced and in a precarious state. Given the vulnerability of rubber, a United Nations draft resolution issued in June said it should be included in a list of World Heritage Sites that are “at risk”. The Australian government has opposed the designation, saying it is unjustly targeting the country because it is perceived to be a stalemate in climate action. While the government has done work to preserve the gum, activists and many scientists say what Australia actually needs to do is limit its carbon emissions. Earlier this month, the government persuaded the UN to keep the Great Reef Rock off the endangered list by 2022. While some environmentalists see this as a barrier, Richard Leck, head of the oceans for the World Wildlife Fund-Australia, said, “UNESCO has put Australia to the test. Doing business as usual in the climate will not prevent a endangered by ranking after one year “.

(Mark Kolbe / Getty Images)

Hot and anxious: Provocative ideas from all over the web

Hot nights are a neglected effect of global warming

(Edmund O’Connor / Shutterstock)

Scientists know that climate change will result in more frequent and intense heat waves.

They are already having deadly consequences all over the world. According to a the latest study published in The Lancet , more than five million deaths a year between 2000 and 2019 were associated with “non-optimal temperatures”, with approximately 500,000 of them related to heat.

Tall heat wave that engulfed British Columbia last month, more than 800 people died . In the same period last year, there were 232 deaths, according to the chief medical officer of the Coroners BC Service, Dr. Jatinder Baidwan.

As we know daytime temperatures are rising, in some regions specifically, parts of Ontario and Quebec night temperatures are heating up even faster .

Warm nights mean our bodies do not have time to cool down. For people with health issues like heart disease or asthma, for example, this can be extremely problematic and potentially deadly.

“Our bodies were not designed to withstand environmental heat exceeding the high 30s [Celsius], “Said Baidwan.

“If you think about it, what happens to an air conditioning unit? When you stress it out, it builds up with a lot of ice from the outside and then stops working. And in some ways, that’s a great analogy to what happens with “With extreme heat, we just have a hard time doing the usual homeostatic type of mechanisms and protocols that take place in our body.”

The heat wave that hit the Northwest Pacific was a very unusual occurrence once every 1,000 years, according to a latest analysis by the World Weather Attribution group . However, parts of Eastern Canada, including Ontario and Quebec, are seeing more frequent heat waves and tropical nights, defined as overnight temperatures of 20 C or higher.

For example, according to Climate Atlas of Canada , the number of tropical nights in Toronto averaged approximately 6.9 per year from 1976 to 2005. With climate change, under a scenario where carbon emissions fall sharply, it is expected to increase to 17.6 each year from 2021 to 2050.

If current carbon emission rates continue, the average number of tropical nights in Toronto is expected to reach 20.6 per year from 2021 to 2050. From 2051 to 2080, under two different emission scenarios, the average number will increase respectively at 26.4 and 42.8. .

In 2018, a the heat wave covered Montreal from June 29 to July 5 ; temperatures average approximately 34 C during the day. Nighttime temperatures did not fall below 20 C. Overall, 66 people died.

“We are seeing an increase in hotspots in Canada that is greater than the average global warming,” said Nathan Gillett, a research scientist in Environment and Climate Change Canada. “The average heat in Canada is about double the average global warming. And the heat extremes are also rising at a similar rate. And it’s not just the hottest maximum temperatures, but the minimum temperatures, the night minimums.”

A 2019 report from the federal government said the country is warming by more than twice the planet rate.

or study published in the journal Global Change Biology Last October revealed that night temperatures are rising in most parts of the world. In those areas that saw more temperature warming at night than during the day, there was more cloud cover, higher rainfall, and humidity.

As the Earth continues to warm, air conditioning may seem like a viable solution. The problem is that it requires energy and also produces heat.

Cities also inadvertently create “heat islands” where heat is further amplified by concrete structures, adding more stress to people living in a warmer climate. Some cities like it Toronto AND Montreal are trying to introduce greener building codes and designs to address this.

“[Heat waves aren’t] something we think of as a big risk in Canada, but as the climate warms up, we will see this more and more, “Gillett said.

Nicole Mortillaro

