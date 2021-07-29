These ranchers lived in peaceful isolation. Now, War Has Found Them.





They set out at night with their camels, collars and yurts in search of safety from a war that finally arrived in their mountain homeland. In one of the most specific disruptions affected by the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, about 350 ethnic Kyrgyz nomads tried to leave the country this month in Tajikistan. Traveling with about 4,000 head of cattle, the shepherds spent nearly two days traversing a mountain pass of approximately 15 miles. Ultimately, they were forced to return after their asylum appeal fell but not before touching on a diplomatic dispute and illustrating how the unrest in Afghanistan is troubling northern neighbors concerned about the sudden arrival of refugees and the prospect of cross-border violence. The Kyrgyz caravan fleeing the Wakhan Corridor in northeastern Afghanistan is one such issue. The corridor, a high-altitude clutch connected between Tajikistan, China and Pakistan, had remained peaceful throughout the two-decade U.S. military presence.

But this summer the established areas of her province, Badakhshan, fell largely on the Taliban advance, sparking fears among nomadic shepherds that their home would be the future. Kyrgyz do not believe the Afghan government can protect them, said Bunyamin Toker, director of the World Association of Pamir Kyrgyzstan, named for the shepherds’ house on the Pamir mountain range.

Mr Toker, who has been in contact with migrants sporadically via mobile phone, said the Taliban have already sent envoys to the Wakhan Corridor. The envoys told Kyrgyzstan they could continue their pastoral lifestyle, he said, but they also made a point of counting the animals, raising concerns that they intended to tax or confiscate livestock. The Taliban have not yet entered the area by force, Mr Toker said, but Kyrgyz believe a newly built road makes possible a military operation there that could bring Taliban control of Afghanistan’s 28-mile-long border with China for the first time. first.

Kyrgyzstan is one of Afghanistan’s smallest minorities, about 2,500 mostly illiterate shepherds who make a living raising sheep, collar, horses and camels in high-altitude pastures near the Chinese border. A remnant of centuries-old population movements in Central Asia, the group is separated from its ethnic brothers in the Kyrgyz nation by the land of Tajikistan. Kyrgyzstan adheres to a moderate form of Islam and, like other ethnic minorities, risks repression if the Taliban regain power. They had long benefited from the security of the US military deployment, said Mr. Toker.

But the U.S. military presence has been reduced to a small garrison to protect the embassy in Kabul, and the Biden administration has said it will withdraw completely before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. And with that, the safety of Kyrgyz nomads is unclear. The Taliban are now threatening most Afghans in 34 provincial capitals and even Kabul, the national capital. The insurgents have crossed more than half of the country’s 400 regions and many important border crossing points, including those leading to the former Soviet Union in Central Asia. As the main focus of their offensive that began in May, the Taliban have been traversing northern Afghanistan, home to many ethnic minorities who fear persecution. Unfortunately for Kyrgyz shepherds, isolated for centuries in their mountain signals, China only this year pushed forward with the construction of a road through the Wakhan Corridor as part of its ambitious Infrastructure and Road project and investment.

The Wakhan Corridor Road, partially completed, now paves the way for a possible Taliban advance, Mr Toker said. The elders decided that the Taliban would come to the Pamir Mountains and decided to leave before that happened, he said. They left at night to avoid spotting Taliban scouts. If the Americans were still in Afghanistan, the Kyrgyz would be safe, Mr Toker said. It was not fair that they decided to leave in a hurry. If the Americans decided to leave, they should have established stability first. Now his only chaos.

When the Kyrgyz arrived at the Tajik border on July 13 and 14 with their herd, including two herded Bactrian camels loaded with herds, the Tajik border patrol initially let them in. Shepherds said they wanted to stay in Tajikistan or travel to Kyrgyzstan, according to a video interview by local reporters. And the Kyrgyz government offered asylum to the entire group, apparently paving the way. But within a week, the Tajik government rejected the shepherds’ appeal and sent them back to Afghanistan. saying the central government in Kabul had guaranteed their safety. Although the Kyrgyz government issued a declaration of the complaint, saying that her diplomats had forwarded concerns and relevant asylum applications to the Tajik authorities, the petitions were ignored.

Tajikistan’s decision reflects its growing readiness to receive refugees. Starting in June, Afghan government soldiers were forced to flee to Tajikistan as the Taliban exceeded their positions. Reaching currents and harsh retreats, several hundred soldiers have crossed the border, prompting Tajikistan to put them on flights back to Kabul. Uzbekistan, which also shares a border with Afghanistan, is preparing for instability by planning military exercises alongside Russia along the border. The Biden administration has asked Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to accept up to 9,000 asylum seekers. Russian government has been being adjustedalso its Army this month deployed tanks on the Tajik border with Afghanistan and has flown the region with ground attack aircraft, ostensibly in training exercises. Tajikistan is in a military alliance with Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. With the United States and its allies leaving the country, wrote Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, Afghanistan becomes a problem for neighboring countries.

