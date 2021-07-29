Madagascar, Comoros attends the Global Education Summit hosted by the UK





Global Education Summit in London and why investing in Girl Education is the best investment we can make Later this week, Madagascar will be one of the many countries participating in the Global Education Summit in London. The purpose of the Summit, which is being co-sponsored by the UK and Kenya: to raise $ 5 billion for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to help provide quality education for boys and girls in 90 developing countries and territories, including Madagascar. I had the pleasure this month to visit the schools in Taolagnaro, Tsihombe and Antananarivo, including in the company of the Minister of National Education, Mrs. Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala. The goal was to hear and see a little about the needs and wants of children and teachers. Malagasy students clearly strive for a better life through education. Some of those I spoke to said they like school because they want to be knowledgeable, become doctors or teachers, and have a better life in the future. So what did they and their teachers want? Of course, better school infrastructure, including classrooms; more textbooks; more access to technology; and improved teacher training. Fortunately, these are all things that GPE is already helping with. As well as assisting the Ministry of Education sector reform, the Basic Education Support Program, co-financed by GPE and the IDA World Bank, has so far built 400 classrooms, established 664 early learning centers, and produced training materials. of improved teachers and programs. Indeed, since its inception in 2002, the GPE has already contributed to getting 160 million more children in developing countries to school and doubling the enrollment of girls in the countries where they work. Getting more girls into school and keeping them throughout high school is especially important because it has traditionally been girls who have enjoyed the least access to education. Even before the pandemic, over 52 million girls worldwide were out of school, including 19 million of high school age. Covid-19 has only exacerbated the problem: adding to the many obstacles girls can face in getting a quality education, such as poverty or child marriage. However, if girls do not go to school, this is a problem not only for them but for the whole society. Figures from all over the world prove this. Girls’ education raises incomes and develops the economy: with just one extra school year, women’s incomes can increase by a fifth. But it also creates healthier and safer societies. A child whose mother can read is 50% more likely to live beyond the age of 5, twice as likely to attend school on her own – and 50% more likely to be immunized. If every girl goes to high school all over the world, infant mortality can be cut in half, saving three million lives each year. That’s why the UK is contributing another $ 600 million to GPE – our goal, shared with our G7 partners, is to help 40 million more girls worldwide go to school by 2026. This is also why, through the Global Education Summit, the UK and Kenya hope to convince many other developed countries to contribute to the GPE while encouraging developing countries to commit at least 20% of their total public spending on education. Because, if we want to change the world for the better, education and especially the education of girls is a good place to start. HMA Mr David Ashley

