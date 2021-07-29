International
Test positivity rate drops again as Manitoba reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Manitoba is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and double deaths from the disease, says a press release Thursday.
The Interlake-East Health Region reported the highest number of new cases on Thursday, at 21. There are also 13 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, six in each of the South and North health regions, and one in the Mountain Prairie Health region.
There are now 526 active cases in the province and 55,845 people have been recovered from COVID-19, the province’s news release said.
The most recent deaths from COVID-19awoman in her 40s and one woman in her 70s, both from the Winnipeg health region were both linked to different infectious alpha, or variant of coronavirus B. 1.1.7.
The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province is now 1,177.
The five-day provincial probability rate has dropped to 2.1 percent, the lowest since October 1 last year, and from 2.5 percent on Wednesday.
In Winnipeg, the rate has dropped slightly to 1.1 percent, from 1.3 percent the day before. This is the lowest rate the province has ever reported for Winnipeg. The province did not begin to include that division in its updates until the end of October last year.
The province says 1,673 COVID-19 tests were done on Wednesday.
Several hours of the COVID-19 test site may change over the next long weekend. To check places and times, visit the province website.
Hospital admissions are breaking down
There are now 102 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the province said, up from 104 on Wednesday.
Of those, 29 patients are in intensive care units in Manitoba, one by one.
At this time last month, there were 181 people with COVID-19 in the hospital.
Manitoba has not yet returned to its normal parapandemic line, however, says a spokesman from Shared Health.
The intensive care capacity in the province was 72 before the pandemic and there are currently a total of 96 patients receiving critical care, including 29COVID-19 patients.
The province also reported 26 other cases now linked to disturbing variants of the coronavirus, according to Manitobaonline version dashboard. There are 318 active cases throughout the province involving more contagious variants.
As of Thursday, 79.3 percent of eligible Manitobans have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.6 percent have had two,says the province’s online vaccinated board.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/covid-19-update-manitoba-july-29-1.6122544
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]