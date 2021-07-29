Test positivity rate drops again as Manitoba reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Manitoba is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and double deaths from the disease, says a press release Thursday.

The Interlake-East Health Region reported the highest number of new cases on Thursday, at 21. There are also 13 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, six in each of the South and North health regions, and one in the Mountain Prairie Health region.

There are now 526 active cases in the province and 55,845 people have been recovered from COVID-19, the province’s news release said.

The most recent deaths from COVID-19awoman in her 40s and one woman in her 70s, both from the Winnipeg health region were both linked to different infectious alpha, or variant of coronavirus B. 1.1.7.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province is now 1,177.

The five-day provincial probability rate has dropped to 2.1 percent, the lowest since October 1 last year, and from 2.5 percent on Wednesday.

In Winnipeg, the rate has dropped slightly to 1.1 percent, from 1.3 percent the day before. This is the lowest rate the province has ever reported for Winnipeg. The province did not begin to include that division in its updates until the end of October last year.

The province says 1,673 COVID-19 tests were done on Wednesday.

Several hours of the COVID-19 test site may change over the next long weekend. To check places and times, visit the province website.

Hospital admissions are breaking down

There are now 102 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the province said, up from 104 on Wednesday.

Of those, 29 patients are in intensive care units in Manitoba, one by one.

At this time last month, there were 181 people with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Manitoba has not yet returned to its normal parapandemic line, however, says a spokesman from Shared Health.

The intensive care capacity in the province was 72 before the pandemic and there are currently a total of 96 patients receiving critical care, including 29COVID-19 patients.

The province also reported 26 other cases now linked to disturbing variants of the coronavirus, according to Manitobaonline version dashboard. There are 318 active cases throughout the province involving more contagious variants.

As of Thursday, 79.3 percent of eligible Manitobans have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.6 percent have had two,says the province’s online vaccinated board.