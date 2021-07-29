Explained: What is deposit insurance and how will account holders benefit from the new law?





Recent problems for depositors in getting their funds immediately in banks such as Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) Bank, Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank have brought to the fore the topic of deposit insurance. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared changes to deposit insurance laws to provide funding of up to Rs 5 per account holder within 90 days in the event that a bank enters under the moratorium imposed by the RBI. Previously, account holders had to wait for years until the liquidation or restructuring of a desperate lender to receive their deposits that are secured by non-payment. The Center plans to introduce Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Production (Amendment) Bill 2021 at the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Newspaper | Click to get the best explanations of the day in your inbox What is deposit insurance? Currently, in the unlikely event of a bank failure in India, a depositor has a claim for a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per account as insurance cover. Coverage of Rs 5 lak per depositor is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. Depositors who have more than Rs 5 in their account have no legal means to recover the funds in case a bank collapses. While depositors enjoy the highest security in their funds parked in banks, unlike equity investors and bank bonds, one element of risk always lies in their deposits in the event that a bank collapses. Who pays for this insurance? Deposits in public and private sector banks, local area banks, small finance banks, rural regional banks, cooperative banks, Indian branches of foreign banks and payment banks are all provided by DICGC. The premium for this insurance is paid by the banks to the DICGC, and is not passed on to depositors. Banks currently pay a minimum of 10 paise on each deposit worth Rs 100 in DICGC as insurance premium, which is now rising to a minimum of 12 paise. Last year, the government increased the insurance amount to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. Prior to that, the DICGC had revised its deposit insurance coverage to Rs 1 lakh on 1 May 1993 increasing it from Rs 30,000, which had been the coverage from 1980 onwards. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express How will account holders benefit from the new changes? According to the finance ministry, depositors normally end up waiting for 8-10 years before being able to enter their deposits in a desperate bank only after its complete liquidation. With the changes proposed to the law, depositors will now receive insurance money within 90 days, without waiting for the final liquidation of distressed banks. This will cover banks already under the moratorium and those that may come under the moratorium. Within the first 45 days of the bank’s moratorium, the DICGC will collect all information about deposit accounts. In the next 45 days, he will review the information and repay the depositors closer to the 90th day. This will be beneficial for PMC Bank depositors, under the moratorium from September 2019, with depositors not being able to access funds beyond Rs 1 lakh.

