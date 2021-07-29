Zhengzhou Metro floods a warning to other major cities | science

By Dennis Normile Christmas. 29, 2021, 2:45 PM

The scenes were apocalyptic. On July 20, a rapid flood in Zhengzhou, a city of 10 million on the Yellow River in China, caused a low, kilometer-long section of the Metro Line 5 city tunnel to fill with water, blocking more than 500 riders on a subway train. In real time, passengers posted scary videos and photos on social media sites, showing people standing in deep water on their chests that were still rising. Rescuers, hampered by widespread flooding at street level, arrived 4 hours later, but 14 people did not reach it alive.

Scientists and engineers are still joining the chain of events that led to the tragedy, but now they are warning that the lessons go beyond China. The intensity and frequency of extreme weather is increasing with climate change, [and] Major metropolitan areas around the world are at increasing risk, says Liu Junyan, head of the climate risk project at Greenpeace East Asia office in Beijing. Municipal drainage systems in Hong Kong or New York City may not handle as much water, says Chen Ji, who studies the effects of climate change on water resources at the University of Hong Kong. Just 3 days ago, several stations on the London Underground were flooded.

Many cities may not be aware of the flood risks faced by subway systems for decades. So far relatively little research has been conducted in the study of [flash] flood events affecting metro systems, Edwar Forero-Ortiz and colleagues at the Cetaqua Water Technology Center, a private research institute in Barcelona, ​​Spain, write in a July 2020 Journal of Hydrological Sciences paper. Even less is known about how climate change is increasing the risks. Against this background, I think this flood is very important in terms of providing a warning to subway system managers that they need to take action to mitigate the flood, says Taisuke Ishigaki, a flood disaster specialist at Kansai University. .

Floods occur in China almost every summer, but they usually get little attention. Floods in June and July 2020 along the Yangtze River and its tributaries claimed more than 200 lives and displaced more than 700,000. Such flooding usually occurs after prolonged rainfall within a river basin, providing authorities and residents with days, if not weeks of warning.

Experts flooding the fire call it the flood that hit Zhengzhou, in contrast, showed how quickly torrential rains can turn deadly into a modern, densely populated city. The capital of central Chinas province Henan, Zhengzhou, is in a semi-arid region off the coast of China where annual rainfall averages 600 millimeters (mm). But on July 20, it rained 670 mm, with 201.9 mm in a single hour. Water flooded the city, piling up in low-lying areas and flooding many roads. Hydrologist Hu Caihong from Zhengzhou University says the city drainage system could face a 100-year flood that historical data suggest has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year. But Hu says what struck last week was a storm with a 1,000-year interval.

The city’s subway system, which Hu says was created to withstand a 200-year-old storm, continued to function. To prevent flooding, system entrances are raised above ground level. But water had accumulated in a subway rail yard in a low-lying area of ​​the city. Around 6pm on July 20, water pressure knocked down part of a retaining wall protecting an entrance tunnel leading from the railroad yard to the subway. The water entered through the entrance tunnel to Metro Line 5. System operators suspended operations across the network around 6:10 p.m., but by then, the disaster was unfolding.

Ishigaki says it is the first subway flood accident he knows of that has claimed his life. It is not clear whether the Zhengzhou Metro had flood gates. Japanese subway systems typically have massive gates that can close entrances to levels and passages from basements of office buildings and underground shopping malls, tunnel entrances where surface train lines run down roads, and ventilation shafts. In principle, the idea is to not allow water to flow into the subway, says Ishigaki.

But Japan also faces bigger challenges, Ishigaki says. Most of its major cities are located where rivers meet the sea, and subways face flooding not only from rain, but from river flooding, storms and tsunamis caused by earthquakes, which can deliver volumes of messages of water larger in size than those raining. Such events could be predicted tsunami cleared now come with 1 hour or more of advanced warning allowing metro system operators to stop trains and clear passengers before closing gates.

Torrential floods are much harder to predict, as the Zhengzhou tragedy and deadly floods 1 week ago in Germany and Belgium showed. However, cities must anticipate all possibilities, says Ishigaki. Unfortunately, Forero-Ortiz wrote in an email to science, we found that neither the authorities responsible for transport systems nor urban planners worldwide take into account the risk of flooding in their systems.

Reported by Bian Huihui.