Michele Audette, former chief investigator of MMIWG, among 5 new senators – National





Michele Audette, one of the commissioners for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, is among the five youngest members of the Senate. Audette was appointed as a senator for Quebec as part of a number of appointments made public by the Office of the Prime Minister. Audette was one of five commissioners responsible for the investigation, who gave a final report to the federal government in June 2019 that included 231 calls for justice. Prior to that, she had been president of the Local Women’s Association of Canada, and in 2015 ran unsuccessfully for the Federal Liberals in Quebec riding in Terrebonne. READ MORE: Indigenous groups should oversee police operations in Canada, commissioner says Two others with political experience were among those nominated Thursday: Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen, who planned to step down this year after three terms in office, and Clement Gignac, chief economist at iA Group Financial who once served as a Quebec cabinet minister under former Prime Minister Jean Charest. Trends As COVID-19 variants grow, most Canadians worry about a potential 4th wave

COVID-19 is growing in Alberta, but experts say other provinces should not worry yet The story goes down the ad Also nominated were David Arnot, chief commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission and a former federal treaty commissioner for the province, and Amina Gerba, a Canadian-Cameroonian entrepreneur whose work has fueled greater business ties between North America and African. READ MORE:Canada is urging the families of murdered, missing indigenous women to wait for the action plan. Why The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone will sit as independents in the upper room. In a statement, Trudeau says the combined experiences and perspectives that news senators bring to the task should strengthen the Senate and help shape the country’s future. With the nominations, Trudeau now counts 60 senators who have been appointed to his council and passing three prime ministers on the nomination list: Louis St-Laurent, Brian Mulroney and Stephen Harper. The appointments are also the first to be approved by Gen. Mary Simon, who was installed as deputy on Monday. Constitutionally, the Governor-General appoints individuals to the Senate, but by convention the appointments are made on the advice of the Prime Minister. Trudeau has used an extensive advisory board that allows applicants and recommends shortlists of potential Senate candidates, which the Liberals argue creates an independent, merit-based selection process. © 2021 Canadian Press

