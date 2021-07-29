The Maltese government should be held responsible for the murder of the journalist, the investigation reveals





Caruana Galizia, a leading Maltese anti-corruption journalist, was killed in October 2018 when a bomb in her rental car exploded from a remote-controlled device in a country lane near her home.

Her family had long argued that she was killed because of her work uncovering alleged corruption in the Maltese government and that her death sparked a political crisis in the Southern European country. Vincent Muscat, one of the three suspects charged in her murder, pleaded guilty in February.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday published the findings of the investigation, which began in December 2019.

At a news conference, he said the board “unequivocally confirms that the state was not directly involved in the killings. However, he also says the state must take responsibility for serious shortcomings especially related to the governance and protection of journalists”.

The public inquiry, conducted by an active judge and two pensioners, found that “the state should be held accountable for the murder because it created an atmosphere of impunity generated by the highest levels in the heart of the administration within the Prime Minister’s Office that likes an octopus spread” in other entities, such as regulatory institutions and the police, leading to the collapse of the rule of law, “according to a press release from the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and lawyers representing Caruana Galizia’s family. He added that the state “did not properly recognize the real and immediate dangers, including from the criminal intent of third parties, in the life of Daphne Caruana Galizia” and failed to take reasonable steps to avoid the threat. Abela said he felt “obliged to apologize to the family of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia and all those who feel saddened by this dark episode in the history of our nation.” The assassination of Caruana Galizia was met with outrage across the continent and sparked a long-running scandal that claimed the career of Abela’s predecessor as prime minister, Joseph Muscat, who resigned in January 2020 but has always denied any wrongdoing or involvement in the journalist’s death. . The former leader has nothing to do with Vincent Muscat. Abela said in a tweet Thursday that the report “deserves a mature analysis beyond partisan arguments. Lessons need to be learned and reforms need to proceed with greater determination.” Caruana Galizia’s family said in a statement that the findings of the investigation “confirm the conviction that our family held from the moment Daphne was killed: that her murder was a direct result of the fall of the rule of law and the impunity that the state gave to the corrupt to which she was reporting. “ The family said they hope the findings lead to “the restoration of the rule of law in Malta, effective protection for journalists and an end to the impunity that the corrupt officials Daphne investigated continue to enjoy. Daphne and her work will live on by ensuring that the recommendations of this investigation to have a lasting effect. “ Joseph Muscat said in a statement Thursday: “It should be noted that the Investigation revealed that the State had no prior knowledge or was involved in the murder. The report also states without a doubt that I was not implicated in any way in the murder.” However, despite his “very serious reservations about the shortcomings of the Investigation”, Muscat added: “I accept the mentioned conclusions as I have always done in the past out of respect for the Institutions”. “As I said when I announced that I was leaving the Prime Minister, I was doing this to take my responsibilities and also those that were not, including those mentioned in this Investigation. I paid the final political price for this,” he added. . The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said in a statement: “This report is a milestone in the campaign to ensure that the State of Malta is held accountable for its positive obligation to protect journalists. We urge the Government to accept the Investigation Recommendations and publish his plan of action without delay. “This is a historic opportunity to provide real change for the safety of journalists and for a national recovery process following the traumatic murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017,” they added.

