Hitting business to businesses threatens its position as an economic superpower
With each passing day, Beijing is hitting businesses, wreaking havoc on its own markets and the stocks of Chinese firms trading in foreign markets, such as the US
China is risking the business model itself that pushed it to become the world’s second largest economy by suppressing incentives for extra economic profits, silencing its most successful business innovators, or in some cases, banning and imprisoning them. they, while also exercising state control over what were once independent entities.
This blow to Alibaba, Tencent and Ant Group and the removal of the profit potential of education and training firms, could force a large outflow of foreign funds from China. It could also destroy domestic consumer confidence in a model that has lifted tens of millions of people out of poverty over at least the past 40 years.
With ever-increasing restrictions on free speech, human rights, capital investment, and individual freedoms, China has quickly emerged from Deng Xiaoping’s maxim that it does not matter what kind of economic system it has used, as long as that system works.
To quote Dengin more directly: It does not matter if it is a white cat or a black cat; if it can catch mice, it is a good cat.
Deng’s economic reforms are now in danger of a full recovery that could have far-reaching consequences for Beijing’s economy and markets.
The efforts of China leader Xi Jinping to place power and the party over future profits or prosperity is a potentially deadly blow to the nation’s status as an advanced economy.
China’s various markets are among the worst performers in a world where most stock markets have double-digit growth.
Shares of Shanghai are down 1.8% from today as of Wednesday, while shares of China-H that are, shares of mainland China trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are up 12.3%. Hong Kong is down 3.3%, against big gains in most major markets.
Only Turkey is below a similar amount, at 6% in 2021.
China’s volatile positions could isolate its economy.
The US, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and the EU may be forced to take steps to neutralize China’s external forecasts of power, many of which may mask some serious internal weaknesses.
“Foreign Affairs” magazine has chronicled many of these weaknesses recently, by lack of planning for Xi successor, a situation that again hurts instability after Mao’s death, to scare China from overseas direct investment through its recent shocks to big business.
Beijing recently met with business leaders to alleviate their concerns, hence the rally in Chinese stocks traded by the US on Wednesday.
Having said that, China could be “the enigma of today, shrouded in mystery, within an enigma,” as Churchill once described Cold War Russia.
While military engagement between East and West remains an impossible event, China could face an economic war that revolves around its entry into the West, and with it an implication of the global economy, in which China and its people, will suffer more.
Since George HW Bush articulated a policy of “constructive engagementwith China, hardened by Bill Clinton ‘s move to invite the country to the economic family of nations governed by the World Trade Organization, Beijing has not played by global rules.
Hopes that these admissions would encourage China to adopt all forms of freedom, from free markets to free speech to freedom of dissent, seem to have faded.
It is true that China’s miracle of growth was a tide that lifted many ships, but as the country’s global position has strengthened, its economic and geopolitical policies have grown increasingly militant, more focused on regional hegemony, at the expense of potential allies, and so confrontational that a new Cold War with a more nuclear-armed China may have already arrived.
As Jason Zweig of the Wall Street Journal recently reminded us on Twitter, over a decade ago, he stressed how China has tried to liberalize its economy and open up to the West many times since 19th century.
Every attempt ended poorly.
I fear the results will be the same today and in the future. China may no longer be worthy of your investment dollars.
From a global perspective, the US is the potential beneficiary of our modern black ships sailing away from the mainland in search of more friendly shores.
Ron Insana is a CNBC contributor and senior advisor at Schroders.
