Address by the Prime Minister at the Global Education Summit: July 29, 2021

Well, good evening, good morning ladies and gentlemen, thank you. Thank you and congratulations everyone. By the way, it ‘s good to see you in person, it’ s not wonderful that vaccines have freed us to be able to come to this conference in London, a wonderful thing.

Great to see all of you, despite your masks, I see some familiar friends despite the masks, some of you have removed the masks in a bold way, but that’s perfectly fine – you are distancing yourself from society.

Now listen everyone I want to thank you all for raising your hands, raising your hands up and then tucking them deep into your pockets the way you are, producing this staggering $ 4 billion going up to $ 5 billion . We often go to summits, we did before COVID hit, and we got married too often too many men in suits, let’s be clear men in suits basically saying there was a problem in front of humanity that was so big and so unsolvable how much there was no silver bullet, no quick fix, no simple solution. Have you ever been to such a meeting? Well, this is not that meeting. I mean this GPE, this Global Partnership for Education, is completely different because this is the silver bullet, this is the magic medicine, this is the medicine. This is universal healing, this is the knife of the Swiss Army, complete with allen key and screwdriver and everything else that can solve virtually any problem that affects humanity.

And I’m absolutely serious, if you educate the world properly and fairly, you certainly end a great natural injustice. But also, if you put an end to the injustice that nine out of ten 10-year-olds cannot read a story across the country, 132 million children are out of school or in many of the countries represented here, alas, there are very few girls in school and there is a great inequality, a great inequality in the education of boys and girls. If you end that injustice and give every girl in the world the same education as every boy, 12 years of quality education, then you accomplish the most fantastic benefits for humanity – you increase life expectancy, increase GDP per capita, deal with infant mortality, and if educate the right people properly in the way they deserve, of course you end up or help to put an end to all kinds of ignorance and prejudice and by educating people you help to put an end to all the things that ignorance and prejudice help to create so you deal with terrorism, war and extremism and help people tackle climate change.

And so I’m extremely proud of the achievements of this GPE Summit today, I’m proud of what the UK has been able to contribute, despite the difficult financial circumstances it was all going through. We have raised 30 430 million, as Julia rightly pointed out, the largest amount we have ever contributed, and I am proud of the work we do around the world helping to educate young people across our planet, teaching in Hauser on the radio in Nigeria, I think it is amazing to see what we do in South Asia by teaching young girls in schools. Now I know, as Uhuru said, that this pandemic has made things harder and we have lost ground and we all know the risk that inequality will now be ingrained, but now is the time to make up for that ground.

Need has been the mother of invention, we have all learned how to deal with Magnification, some of us better than others. I think the younger generation is probably getting caught up in this electronic technology maybe even better than some of us here in this room and they understand how to give and imitate information over the internet and I think we need to make sure we support through GP, we support Edtech, we support the technical progress we can make through laptops, through devices of all kinds, we need to support the creation of classroom infrastructure, of course that’s the right thing to do.

But never forget essentially what it is about, what is education? Education is the giving of knowledge and instructions from one human being to another. The people we really need to thank and the people we really need to think about are teachers all over the world. Everyone in this room will probably have someone you might think was the teacher who made the difference in your life, who encouraged you, who gave you confidence, can you think of a Julia? Mr. Crow, here you go, but Julia would not be here without Mr. Crow, let’s hear it for Mr. Uhuru, I think I remember that lesson, you remember that lesson we did with your children. I owe a lot to all my teachers, but I think in particular I have a guy named Mr. Fox, when I was ready, I think about 10 years old, and he took me to the library and I do not know if he thought I was in need. of healing help, or if he thought I had potential, was never clear to me, but he told me I want you to read these books and it made a fantastic difference and a lasting change in my life.

I just want to say the best thing about this summit here today is that we are supporting with big money injections those amazing people all over the world who are inspiring young people to think they can succeed. And they can succeed. And by the way let me give you an idea, someone somewhere, some kid somewhere backed by over $ 4 billion, [what is it? theres some doubt about this, oh its over 4bn dollars but going to be 5bn over 5 years] but a child somewhere may be the one who continues to develop the other vaccine to deal with cancer or any other problem affecting humanity. Some kids around the world will absolutely no doubt transform their lives, many kids will transform their lives from these funds and that is the goal – to unleash potential all over the planet.

Simply a fantastic thing you did. I am very proud that the UK has been able to be a part of it and with Uhuru with Julia to provide leadership.

Thank you for coming to London, thank you for supporting GPE, thank you for digging into your pockets and thank you for investing in education and youth across our planet, it is the only best investment we can make in the future of humanity. Thank you all.