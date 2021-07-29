Deputies decree shocking conditions in the premises for asylum seekers | Immigration and asylum

Connect with us

Deputies have raised serious concerns about the shocking conditions they found in Kent holding facilities for asylum seekers, including an unaccompanied child housed in an office space for 10 days and a girl forced to sleep on a sofa for days. on.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the home affairs committee, wrote to the interior secretary after a committee visit on Tuesday when deputies saw asylum seekers held in cramped, unsafe and completely inadequate facilities.

Cooper described how they found 56 people filled with a small waiting room without ventilation before a further placement was scheduled. There was no social distance, or masked clothing, and it was hard to see how safe she was for Covid, she said.

Most people were sitting or lying on a thin mattress and they covered almost the entire floor including the rows between the seats. Sharing these cramped conditions were many women with babies and very young children along with a significant number of teenage and young men, she said in her letter to Priti Patel.

Deputies also visited the Atrium premises, essentially an office space with a large central room and several adjoining offices where asylum seekers were held while awaiting continuous travel, often for several days at a time and in some cases up to 10 days.

Cooper said the Home Office had confirmed to the committee that one of the individuals held at the Atrium premises for more than 10 days was an unaccompanied child. They also said: A girl was sleeping on a sofa in an office, as the only separate sleeping accommodation. For children, this type of accommodation for days on end is completely unsuitable.

She added: it is extremely disturbing that a situation has been allowed to arise and continue, where vulnerable children, families and young people are being kept in this office space visibly unsuitable for days and even weeks.

The letter from the home affairs committee comes amid growing concern among councils and children’s charities about the Interior Ministry’s legality of accommodating asylum-seeking children in hotels. Under the Children Act, local authorities have legal responsibilities for child care.

The Brighton and Hove Council has written to Patel seeking assurances regarding the safety and care of dozens of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who were accommodated in a local hotel with only 24 hours notice, and without consultation. The council said it understood that one of the newcomers had tested positive for Covid and that the Home Office was arranging PCR tests for everyone at the hotel.

Council leader Phlim Mac Cafferty said he had sought assurance of current and ongoing child care and support, but had not yet received a response. As we continue to seek information, we are also seeking our legal advice to clarify the responsibilities that the Ministry of Interior has for these young people and what exactly it covers.

Separately, more than 50 children and refugee charities have warned education secretary Gavin Williamson that the government, by placing asylum-seeking children in inappropriate custody with limited supervision and care, could be in violation of its legislation, for due to take effect in six weeks time.

This would make it illegal for children aged 15 or under to be placed in unregistered housing. Charities also warn that keeping the asylum-seeking children in hotels by the Home Office could be a violation of the 1989 Children’s Act, which makes it clear that councils are their corporate legal parent.

The letter, the signatories of which include the Children’s Society, Barnardos and the NSPCC, states: Reports of children in need sleeping in military-style camp beds and being placed in hotels with a limited number of agency staff expose fundamental flaws in our system. caregiver, who should be able to provide equally loving care and protection for all children, regardless of their circumstances.

Mark Russell, chief executive of the Children’s Association, said: “Many of these children and young people have escaped war and persecution and have seen scenes often unimaginable. They reach our shores scared and traumatized. For them to then move to hotels and accommodation facilities and be left without the care, accommodation and health checks they need is beyond shock.

A government spokesman said: To meet our legal obligations, additional temporary accommodation is being used to house asylum-seeking children in safe and secure accommodation, before placements are made through the national transfer scheme.

The Ministry of Interior continues to work with all local authorities as well as the Department of Education to ensure that needs are met.

