International
Deputies decree shocking conditions in the premises for asylum seekers | Immigration and asylum
Deputies have raised serious concerns about the shocking conditions they found in Kent holding facilities for asylum seekers, including an unaccompanied child housed in an office space for 10 days and a girl forced to sleep on a sofa for days. on.
Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the home affairs committee, wrote to the interior secretary after a committee visit on Tuesday when deputies saw asylum seekers held in cramped, unsafe and completely inadequate facilities.
Cooper described how they found 56 people filled with a small waiting room without ventilation before a further placement was scheduled. There was no social distance, or masked clothing, and it was hard to see how safe she was for Covid, she said.
Most people were sitting or lying on a thin mattress and they covered almost the entire floor including the rows between the seats. Sharing these cramped conditions were many women with babies and very young children along with a significant number of teenage and young men, she said in her letter to Priti Patel.
Deputies also visited the Atrium premises, essentially an office space with a large central room and several adjoining offices where asylum seekers were held while awaiting continuous travel, often for several days at a time and in some cases up to 10 days.
Cooper said the Home Office had confirmed to the committee that one of the individuals held at the Atrium premises for more than 10 days was an unaccompanied child. They also said: A girl was sleeping on a sofa in an office, as the only separate sleeping accommodation. For children, this type of accommodation for days on end is completely unsuitable.
She added: it is extremely disturbing that a situation has been allowed to arise and continue, where vulnerable children, families and young people are being kept in this office space visibly unsuitable for days and even weeks.
The letter from the home affairs committee comes amid growing concern among councils and children’s charities about the Interior Ministry’s legality of accommodating asylum-seeking children in hotels. Under the Children Act, local authorities have legal responsibilities for child care.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/29/mps-decry-shocking-conditions-at-facilities-for-asylum-seekers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]