Deputies decree shocking conditions in the premises for asylum seekers | Immigration and asylum

Deputies have raised serious concerns about the shocking conditions they found in Kent holding facilities for asylum seekers, including an unaccompanied child housed in an office space for 10 days and a girl forced to sleep on a sofa for days. on.

Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of the home affairs committee, wrote to the interior secretary after a committee visit on Tuesday when deputies saw asylum seekers held in cramped, unsafe and completely inadequate facilities.

Cooper described how they found 56 people filled with a small waiting room without ventilation before a further placement was scheduled. There was no social distance, or masked clothing, and it was hard to see how safe she was for Covid, she said.

Most people were sitting or lying on a thin mattress and they covered almost the entire floor including the rows between the seats. Sharing these cramped conditions were many women with babies and very young children along with a significant number of teenage and young men, she said in her letter to Priti Patel.

Deputies also visited the Atrium premises, essentially an office space with a large central room and several adjoining offices where asylum seekers were held while awaiting continuous travel, often for several days at a time and in some cases up to 10 days.

Cooper said the Home Office had confirmed to the committee that one of the individuals held at the Atrium premises for more than 10 days was an unaccompanied child. They also said: A girl was sleeping on a sofa in an office, as the only separate sleeping accommodation. For children, this type of accommodation for days on end is completely unsuitable.

She added: it is extremely disturbing that a situation has been allowed to arise and continue, where vulnerable children, families and young people are being kept in this office space visibly unsuitable for days and even weeks.

The letter from the home affairs committee comes amid growing concern among councils and children’s charities about the Interior Ministry’s legality of accommodating asylum-seeking children in hotels. Under the Children Act, local authorities have legal responsibilities for child care.