City of Toronto Introduces New Pilot Program to Fight Victims of Left Collisions, Injuries – Toronto





With left-wing clashes accounting for nearly one-fifth of all traffic-related casualties in Toronto, municipal officials have unveiled a pilot project involving rubber bumps being installed at priority junctions in an effort to address issue as part of the Vision Zero strategy. “By placing these rubber bumps in that kind of direct nature of the turn the driver is making and to some extent controlling the speed at which that turn is made due to the angle, it slows things down,” Chairman John Tory told reporters. Thursday during an offline press conference. “It makes things more careful and intentional, and it will help keep people safe and save lives.” It will not interfere with people making left turns. It will just make them do it on a more careful basis. ” READ MORE: 55% of Ontario drivers admit to driving dangerously, poll reveals Officials said adding a stronger barrier to the center line of the intersection, it forces drivers to turn closer to a 90-degree angle and lower the turning radius, leaving less of an exposure risk for pedestrians and cyclists that could be complicated by a blind spot created by the windshield of a vehicle. The story goes down the ad City staff said the bumps are being installed at intersections with higher collision histories and collision severity, as well as in areas based on previous safety reviews. So far, the equipment has been installed at two intersections: Sandhurst Circle and Finch Avenue East (just west of McCowan Road), and Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East.















During August, the bump will be widened at the following six intersections: Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East, Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, Curlew Drive and Lawrence Avenue East (west of Victoria) Park Avenue), Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East, and Mount Pleasant Road and Merton Street (south of Davisville Avenue). Trends As COVID-19 variants grow, most Canadians worry about a potential 4th wave

Tsunami warnings lifted after 8.2 magnitude earthquake on Alaska Peninsula Looking at the information from New York City, staff said in more than 300 areas where soothing “treatments” were installed from the left there was a reduction in return speeds of up to 20 percent and a reduction in severe injury cases by 20 percent. They also noticed speed bumps and incidents in Washington, DC The story goes down the ad According to statistics provided by the City of Toronto, 18 percent of pedestrians and cyclists who died on local roads were hit by left-turning vehicles while eight percent of all those seriously injured were hit during left turns. Read more: The pedestrian safety program targeting Toronto seniors faces online reactions Data posted on the city website in early July said that so far in 2021 14 people have died in traffic-related collisions (seven of whom were pedestrians) while 100 people have been seriously injured (40 of of whom were pedestrians and 36 were drivers)) Municipal staff said they would analyze the data over a one-year period. It was not immediately clear what specific metrics would be assessed to determine if the equipment would be here to stay and / or expand to other locations. As part of our Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, today we launched the Left Turn Calming Pilot which will help reduce the risk of left turn collisions at 8 intersections in the City. #VizionZero pic.twitter.com/OydiqNMhkj – John Tory (@JohnTory) July 29, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

