ISLAMABAD: As the investigation into the murder of Noor Mukadams deepens, investigators have discovered that Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, called on some people in a desperate attempt to save the situation.

Sources close to the investigation told Geo News on Thursday that Zahir called his father, a friend of his father and his friends after he allegedly killed Noor. According to police sources, Zahir was fully aware of his actions and was cunningly trying to free the situation. Sources said Zahir made his father’s first call at 7:29 p.m., which lasted for 46 seconds.

Shortly after speaking to his father, Zahir called his fellow fathers at 7:30 p.m., a conversation that lasted five minutes and 46 seconds. I’m in a terrible condition. Please help me. Come to my house right away, Zahir told his father the friend. This person asked Zahir what had happened and how serious the situation was.

Robbers have entered our house. I am alone. Please come quickly, Zahir replied. His father’s friend said he would try to do something. Feeling suspicious, this person then called Zahirs father Zakir and asked him what was going on.

What is happening to your son? Something does not look right. He has never called me before. I do not even have his number stored on my phone, he said. He asked Zakir to go check on his son. I feel like he has put himself in a sticky situation, he said.

Sources said after talking to his friend, Zakir called Therapy Jobs and uttered some strange words. He said: Go home quickly. Zahir is trying to find a girl. Dr. Tahir, who got the call, asked what he meant by Zahir looking for a girl. Dr. Tahir, you are a smart man. I’m sure you understand what I mean. Please go quickly, replied Zakir.

According to sources, Zahir Jaffer also called on his friends, asking them to come. Sources said he told some friends about the robbers entering the house and others that he had been attacked. A recent phone call was made to a female friend, to whom he also asked for help.

This is a life-and-death situation. Please, come quickly and bring your guards with you, he told her. But what is the issue? Tell me at least something, she said. It is a life-and-death situation, Zahir repeated, shouting. He told her once more to come quickly along with her guards. But you have to tell me what is going on, she insisted. Dr. Tahir has come to inject me with something. My mother and doctor want me to be accepted into Therapy Jobs, he said.

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder, is in police custody, with the court yesterday granting a three-day extension to his detention. Zahir will now stand trial on July 31.

His parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, are in a 14-day detention and were taken to Adiala Prison on Tuesday by a trial court in Islamabad. They will be produced in court on August 10.

In addition to the parents, two domestic workers, identified as Iftikhar and Jameel, are also in a 14-day judicial detention. Following the detention orders, Zahir’s parents filed a request for parole in court. The court sent a notice to the police, informing them of the request, and also requesting a full registration of the case. The additional district and hearing judge, Mohamed Sohail, will decide on the issue of parole on July 30.