Floods leave thousands homeless in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh – The Durango Herald





Heavy rainy days have hit Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying homes and sending thousands to live with extended families or in municipal shelters. DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) – Days of heavy rain have hit Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying homes and sending thousands to live with extended families or in municipal shelters. In the 24 hours to Wednesday afternoon, more than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of rain fell on camps in Cox Bazar district awaiting more than 800,000 Rohingya, the UN refugee agency said. This is almost half of the average July rainfall in one day and the heaviest rainfall is expected in the following days and the monsoon season extends over the next three months. The situation is further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There is now a severe national stalemate in response to growing cases across the country, the agency said. She said six people died in the camps earlier this week – five people in a landslide caused by the rains and one child was taken to flood waters. Citing initial reports, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said more than 12,000 refugees were affected by the heavy rains and about 2,500 shelters were damaged or destroyed. More than 5,000 refugees have been temporarily relocated to other family members’ shelters or municipal facilities, the agency said in a statement. Hannah Macdonald, a UNHCR spokeswoman, said in an email that emergency response teams have been deployed to help affected families. The refugees said they were struggling to eat and drink properly. Due to the continuous rain for the last four days, today my house is full of water, said Khatija Begum, who has five children. We are not even able to eat. Begum said she fears her children will drown and die in their sleep. The refugee agency said bad weather, landslides and floods have further exacerbated the suffering and humanitarian needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Cyclones, heavy monsoon rains, floods, landslides and other natural hazards are an annual difficulty in camping. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Buddhist-majority army in Myanmar launched a crackdown on the Muslim ethnic group following an attack by insurgents. The crackdown involved the rape, killing and burning of thousands of homes and was called ethnic cleansing by global rights groups and the United Nations. While Bangladesh and Myanmar have sought to regulate repatriations, Rohingya are too scared to return home. The International Organization for Migration says the Cox Bazaar district, home to more than 1 million Rohingya refugees, is one of Bangladesh’s most prone to disasters. It is a delta nation traversed by many rivers that regularly receives heavy rainfall due to its monsoon climate and its location in the Bay of Bengal, where warm waters can generate devastating tropical cyclones. Rohingya refugee children play in flood waters at Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Photo AP / Shafiqur Rahman) A Rohingya refugee man sits with his child inside his flooded shelter after heavy rain at Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo / Shafiqur Rahman) Rohingya refugees and others watch as machinery is used to remove debris following a landslide caused by heavy rains at a camp in Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar District, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Photo AP / Shafiqur Rahman) A Rohingya refugee walks through flood waters after heavy rains at Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

