Alarm as Covid cases rise in coastal districts & Bengaluru; Dakshina Kannada a red zone News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU / MANGALURU: With the daily Covid-19 cases and the increasing positivity rate in the districts bordering Kerala as well as Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru, the state government issued an alarm and declared Dakshina Kannada a red zone.

Cases saw a spiral up in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and the number of states increased from 1,531 to 2,052 in just 24 hours. While 396 new cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, there were 174 cases in Udupi. Bengaluru Urban recorded an increase, with 505 cases, from 376 the day before.

Alarmed by the flood, government officials discussed measures to control the spread. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told TOI that the state government suspects it may be due to the high rate of infection in Kerala.

The situation in Kerala is worrying. In addition to escalating border restrictions, we were thinking of measures, including restoring certain curbs in Dakshina Kannada, said Ravi Kumar

After a series of unlocking measures, the occasional hit was not unexpected. Next week will be crucial to see if the rate stabilizes, starts to fall or continues to rise.

While Dakshina Kannada reported eight casualties, Udupi recorded one. The active load of Dakshina Kannada increased from 2,363 to 2,551. Udupis’ active load increased from 893 to 1,000. The number of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts increased to 1,410 and 414, respectively.

Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra told TOI that the test positivity rate in Kerala is between 13% and 14% and people who have received a single dose of the vaccine from Kasaragod district often travel to Dakshina Kannada.

Strict measures will be adopted to enforce the norms of wearing masks and social distance in public places. We plan to ban all public gatherings in the district, DC said.

Dakshina Kannada district had recently allowed buses between Kasaragod and Mangaluru. People from Kerala get here even on trains. The test positive rate in Kasaragod was 11.1% on Thursday and the district reported 929 positive cases. The border district has 7,001 active cases.

Even educated people are behaving irresponsibly, Rajendra said, adding that people are becoming so careless that they do not wear masks in public places.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/alarm-as-covid-cases-rise-in-coastal-dists-bluru-dk-a-red-zone/articleshow/84877438.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos