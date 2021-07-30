Heavy rain is likely over east, west, central India; red alert for these states | Latest India News





The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has said heavy rains are likely in eastern, western and central India by August 1 and issued a red alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Friday. IMD said on Thursday the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated isolated large to very large drops is likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir until Friday and descend after that. At least seven people were killed and several injured after a flash flood hit the village of Honzar in Jammu and the Kishtwar district of Kashmir following a rainstorm early Wednesday. The Met Department said the active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain (115 to 204 mm) is likely in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts. It has issued a red alert for these areas. IMD has issued an orange alert for Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu and Jhalawar districts. Read also | From Heat Waves to Precipitation Logs: An Extreme July for Delhi Weather IMD has also issued an orange heavy rain alarm for 15 Madhya Pradesh districts. Heavy rain along with thunder and lightning is likely to hit isolated areas in the districts and rainfall is likely to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, he said. An upper air circulation over the east of Uttar Pradesh was bringing moisture to the north-east of Madhya Pradesh, causing rain in areas located near the border of that state. For Delhi, the weather forecast has forecast a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for Kolkata until Friday morning. Read also | Climate change behind frequent cloud outbreaks: Experts Meanwhile, 175 tourists were stranded in Himachal Pradesh Lahaul-Spiti following a blast of clouds and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, while two people died in separate rain-related incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Rescue operations were underway Thursday to search for 20 missing people after a cloud blast hit the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with authorities pushing more teams into action. Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar has requested helicopter support from the state government for their evacuation. (With agency contributions)

