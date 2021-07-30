Calls arise for the continued implementation of Sask. Request for COVID-19 insulation after PHO expires

The Saskatchewan government has changed their messages regarding COVID-19 self-isolation, now saying that individuals who test positive may be required to self-isolate immediately.

Public health officials in Alberta announced Wednesday that they would no longer seek self-isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s request was part of the public health order that ended July 11.

Read more: Saskatchewan switch to weekly COVID-19 updates; active cases now over 400

During media interviews Thursday morning, Health Minister Paul Merriman said it was up to individuals if they wanted to isolate themselves.

During another interviewat the Gormley 980 CJMEs show, Merriman also said people should adhere to instructions.

If someone has COVID-19 and positive tests, they should adhere to isolation and be isolated for 14 days, no different than before, Merriman said.

Later in the day, following requests for clarification, Merriman issued a statement.

Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 should be immediately self-isolated at home or in a suitable environment for at least 10 days. This guidance has been given and continues to be provided by public health officials to all individuals who test positive for COVID-19, the statement reads.

Violations, however, will only result in a fine if a medical health official issues an order under the public health act.

The government website was also updated Thursday to say people could be asked to self-isolate.

Earlier in the day, instructions said people should be isolated.

The opposition leader says he is irritated and the government’s messages need to be clearer.

If you have COVID-19, stay away from people for 14 days. It is not a difficult message to make clear. “I’m disappointed with what I saw in Alberta, I certainly hope this clarifies and clarifies in the right direction in Saskatchewan,” Ryan Meili told reporters.

Regardless, epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine says the government should implement self-isolation to keep everyone safe, even for fully vaccinated individuals.

You can still pass the virus on to someone else. “You can pass it on to someone who is not vaccinated, who is a child, who is elderly, who may be immunocompromised,” Muhajarine said.

















Muhajarine, who is also the leader of public health CoVaRR Net, a group of Canadian experts advising the federal government on the COVID-19 threat, questions messages from leading doctors and politicians.

They say it is an individual choice. I really don’t think we should leave it to special people to make that choice. “

The government and our public health system must be held accountable and must exercise the authority to keep everyone safe rather than leaving the decision to each person.

Read more: The Sask government is moving forward with the plan to develop 600 long-term care beds

Neither the Minister of Health, nor the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab were not available for an interview Thursday to give any further clarification regarding self-isolation.

