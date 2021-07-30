Saudi Arabia decides to reopen to international travelers





Saudi Arabia just announced that it will resume international tourism on August 1st and visitors from 49 countries are eligible for its electronic tourism visas. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the country without quarantine. or web portal is available for travelers to register their vaccination status in advance. Foreign arrivals will also be required to provide evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure, plus a vaccination certificate that has been approved by the official health authorities of the issuing country. advertisement The Middle East Nation has updated the Tawakkalnaits award-winning tracking and tracing app to allow temporary visitors to register with their passport details. Tawakkalna will be an essential tool for tourists and is required to access many public places, including restaurants, shopping malls, cinemas and entertainment venues. Now in trend The announcement of the reopening of Saudi Arabia comes almost 18 months after foreign tourism was suspended due to the spread of COVID-19 around the world. The Kingdom had just introduced its e-tourism visa program in September 2019, a few months before the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi Arabia is looking forward to reopening its doors and hearts to international visitors, said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). During the closing, we worked closely with our partners in the public and private sectors to ensure that visitors to Saudi Arabia can enjoy an unforgettable, authentic and, above all, safe experience for themselves and their loved ones. . Visitors looking for unexplored heritage sites, an authentic cultural experience and breathtaking natural beauty will be surprised and delighted when they discover the warm welcome of the Saudis. With an eye towards capturing hitherto untapped tourism revenues, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) was established in June 2020 and has worked to raise brand awareness and build its international network. As a result of STA marketing efforts, Saudi Arabia’s international awareness as a leisure destination has more than doubled since the beginning of 2021. Other STA achievements to date include the establishment of representative offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Russia / CIS, with plans to set up a dozen more overseas offices within the next twelve months. On the ground in Saudi Arabia, the number of local destination management companies (DMCs) has increased from just 17 in Summer 2019 to 72 today. The inaugural presence of the Saudis at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 event yielded many positive developments and potential partnerships. Major hotel brands, including IHG, Marriott Worldwide, Hilton International and Accor Group announced plans for expansion within the destination. The flag bearer of the country, Saudi Arabia, signed a mutual loyalty program with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Not least of all, MSC Cruises plans to introduce two Red Sea itineraries in the Fall of 2021, using Saudi homes. MSC Magnifica (photo via MSC Cruises) Partnerships with the world’s leading tourism players are turning Saudi Arabia’s grand ambition as a leisure tourism destination into a reality, Hamidaddin said. Saudi Arabia is investing more in tourism, and especially in sustainable tourism, than any country in the world today. More and more partners are joining us to share the iconic Saudi countries, deep experiences and unparalleled hospitality with travelers around the world. When its borders open, all visitors will be expected to adhere to the Saudi Ministry of Health with public health precautions, including wearing masks while staying in public places and maintaining social distance. Currently, over half of all Saudi citizens and residents have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine series and 20 percent have been fully vaccinated.

