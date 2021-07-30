MMIWG Investigative Commissioner Michle Audette appointed to the Senate

Celebrated Indigenous Women’s Rights Advocate Michle Audette was appointed to the Senate on Thursday.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Governor-General Mary Simon has appointed five new senators to fill vacancies across the country.

Audette, a former commissioner responsible for conducting the National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Countries Women and Girls (MMIWG), was one of three named Quebecers, along with businessman Amina Gerba and economist Clment Gignac.

Born to a Quebecer father and Innu mother who co-founded the Quebec National Women’s Association in 1974, Audette comes from the Innu community of Washat mak Mani-Utenam in Quebec. She went on to be elected president of Quebec local women at the age of 27.

Since serving as MMIWG Commissioner of Inquiry, she has served as Assistant Rector for Academic and Student Affairs and Senior Advisor for Reconciliation and Local Education at Laval University.

Audette also received the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Diamond Medal in 2012 for her significant contribution to women’s rights.

CBC Montreal’s Sharon Yonan-Renold spoke to Audette about her appointment.

Below is an excerpt from their conversation. Questions and answers are edited for clarity.

Q: How do you feel when you become a senator?

A: The first time I mentioned [possibly becoming a senator,] I was 28 years old. I was elected President of the Quebec Native Women and attended several standing committees in Ottawa, of course, and some of our mentors were helping us pass some legislative changes and it was in the Senate. So stubborn as I was, it started there. I said if [senators] i have little or a great deal of power to change or reject a change or add something to improve our quality of life, i want to go there one day.

Q: How do you think your experience and identity will serve you in this new role?

A: I’m a fighter in a good way. I do not give up easily, so I think this is the energy I will bring, where I feel free, where I can speak my mind, and my soul and heart. Plus, I’m surrounded by amazing mentors across Canada, so if I’m not sure, I know I can pick up the phone or text or talk to someone, so my voice will not just be my voice, but surrounded and nurtured by amazing people I met.

Q: How do you envision a transition to the Senate?

A: I think it will be natural. It will be something that flows in my blood. The more we are everywhere to influence, to advocate, to shake old ways of doing things, the more we have indigenous people in those strategic spaces, and today for me it was the Senate, I think I should honor that every days.

Q: Why is it important for more indigenous women like you to be in leadership positions?

A: There are two things that are very special to me. I never graduated from university. I have five children: young teenagers and young teenagers. I do not want them to have the same path I had with trauma, etc. I want them to have the choice to say ‘yes, I want to finish school and go further in education’ so for me, it is a top priority of course. My mom is a co-founder of Quebec Native Women, and my mentors are stunning women across Canada. How is it that we will continue what they started.