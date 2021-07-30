Keep wearing masks, says MH





Content of the article OTTAWA Depends on your masks. You will need them for a while.

Content of the article Even as a growing number of provinces are removing or easing the requirements for underwear masks, Ottawa Medical Officer, Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday that she wants people to continue disguising themselves for now. With 30 percent of the population not yet fully vaccinated and the highly contagious Delta variant in play, the risks are very high, she said. You can look around the world and see that masks are a very useful tool to keep the broadcast lower when you are indoors and in crowded places. I hope people in Ottawa continue their good practice of using masks and continue to get vaccinated. During a COVID-19 update, Etches said she spoke with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, regarding the extension of a masked mandate in the province after Ontario exits Step 3 of pandemic restrictions. This may happen soon. Ontario must meet the threshold to exit Step 3 within the next few weeks. To do this, 75 percent of people 12 years and older in public health units need to be fully vaccinated and 80 percent need to have at least one dose. No public health unit in the province can have less than 70 percent of people over 12 fully vaccinated. The earliest province that can leave Step 3 is August 6th. During a stop in Ottawa this week, PremierDougFordsuggested that some public health protocols will remain in effect once the province exits Step 3. We want to hit our target and then the protocols, most of them, are gone, except maybe a few (Dr. Moore) might want to keep in place, Fordsaid. For the most part, everyone has worked hard and we will go beyond that and start working in economics.

Content of the article Alberta went beyond the end of disguise this week when its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced that people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to isolate in most cases and universal camouflage in schools will no longer be required, nor will quarantine be required for close case contacts, including others. The province said the COVID-19 measures will move in line with other respiratory viruses. Other provinces, including British Columbia, Saskatchewan, PEI and New Brunswick have either soon to release or abolish mandatory indoor mask mandates. In the US, meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed previous guidelines and recommended that vaccinated people wear masks inside certain areas, as cases in many parts of the country increase. Etches said on Thursday she and others have been watching closely the situations in the UK, Israel and other countries where there has been a resurgence of cases, prompted by the Delta variant. We should not follow this trend. In addition to ensuring that people are fully vaccinated, there are other things we can do by wearing masks indoors and in crowds, distancing ourselves and staying home when you are sick, in addition to was tested, even if you had two doses of the vaccine. While case counts and other measures have been consistently low in Ottawa, as 30 percent of the population still do not get vaccinated it means there is still a risk of exponential growth of COVID-19 that will spread to include people who are fully also vaccinated. Etches said the reasoning required of people to continue to wear masks inside and in crowds is to protect people as everyone turns inside and to monitor for a period of time until we see that we are able to manage the COVID situation. It will not be forever, she said.

