NSW registers 170 local COVID-19 cases, Gladys Berejiklian issues blocking protest warning
Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has warned anyone planning to take part in an anti-blockade protest in Sydney tomorrow could give their loved ones a “death sentence” after NSW registered 170 new COVID-19 cases.
Main points:
- The health chief says some people with COVID-19 are being brought to the hospital already dead
- A new vaccination center was recently announced at Qudos Bank Arena
- Police are going door to door to check positive cases by staying home after concerns of non-compliance
There were 42 people active in the community while they were infectious and 10 others were active for part of their infectious period.
Of these new cases, 77 were linked to a known case or group, but 93 remain under investigation.
Mrs. Berejiklianaj issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of taking part in another anti-blockade protest following last week’s illegal demonstration, which was attended by thousands.
“Behaviors will hurt, forget about us, but you can take the disease home and pass it on to your parents, siblings, siblings or anyone who may have limited contact,” she said.
“Do not give them the words they like best.”
Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he did not expect the same turnout as last Saturday, but warned anyone planning to attend would be met by 1,000 police officers who would be willing to mobilize in any part of Greater Sydney. .
“This is such an important time for New South Wales to win the battle against the virus and come to the city to protest is not the answer,” he said.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there would be some “offenders” to appear at an unauthorized event that could extend the blockage even further.
“You have to be the attacker to go to the demonstrations tomorrow because there will be a lot of people out there potentially with a deadly Delta virus weapon.”
Health chief Kerry Chant issued a grim message about the consequences of people infected with COVID-19 leaving too late to receive medical attention.
Dr Chant said she was “struck by the tragedy” of people with COVID-19 dying because they did not have access to health care as soon as possible.
“We have had a number of people who have been hospitalized very badly and sometimes dead,” she said.
“There can be no barriers for people who bring an ambulance and do not come to health care.”
Dr Chant said she was not aware of any issues related to last weekend’s protest yet, but said one person who tried to attend had since tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are just working with the police to ascertain which person was involved. The police indicate that they had returned the person and were given a notice of violation,” she said.
Commissioner Fuller, who yesterday sought the help of the Australian Defense Force to crack down on disobedience, said police were now concerned about infected people not staying home.
He said this morning a man who knew he was COVID-19 positive was caught working at a construction site and warned anyone with virusto to expect a knock on the door from police.
“If you are not at home, we will take action against you,” he said.
The prime minister announced from August 9 that the Arena Qudos Bank in Sydney Olympic Park will become a vaccination center for 12-year-old students who are returning to school on August 16.
Only students from eight local government areas of concern (Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Georges River, Liverpool, Campbelltown, Cumberland, Parramatta and Blacktown) will be eligible for a Pfizer vaccine at the center, with doses being redirected from the NSW region .
After about 20,000 students have received their first dose, the Prime Minister said the center will be open to the general public.
Ms. Berejiklian said over 3.6 million hits have already been administered, so the state is one-third way to the 10 million target.
“Come to Sydney, I’m calling on everyone to come forward and get vaccinated.
“The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can live more freely.”
She said she would fight for more vaccines at a National Cabinet meeting today and urging NSWreceive its percentage of doses faster than planned.
MsBerejiklian said while there were far fewer new cases than yesterday, she expected to see case numbers jump in the coming days.
More than 95,000 tests were performed yesterday.
There are currently 187 COVID-19 cases admitted to the hospital, with 58 people in intensive care, 24 of whom require ventilation.
