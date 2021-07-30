Global shortage of computer chips hits US manufacturing | Chicago News

A global shortage of computer chips is causing major headaches for US manufacturers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption of supply and production chains worldwide. Manufacturers of computer chips in Asia have been hit particularly hard. And that means companies that make products that rely on such chips are feeling a tinge.

Beenshte estimated that U.S. automakers alone will make 1 million fewer cars this year because they are unable to source the computer chips they need. This in turn has boosted the prices of new cars, but has also spurred a significant rise in the price of used vehicles as well.

But other manufacturers have also begun to be influenced by computer giant Apple, saying on Tuesday that the lack of a chip is already hurting sales of iPads and Macs and will soon affect iPhone production.

The main driver is the lack of staff in the production phase, because factories in factories where chips are made are experiencing staff shortages and closures due to the pandemic, especially in East Asia, he said. Seda Memik a professor of electrical and computer engineering as well as computer science at Northwestern University.

Memik says carmakers cut orders for chips when it hit the COVID-19 pandemic and were caught up in revived demand. Leading manufacturers of computers and electronics did better because they were able to collect supplies.

As for laptop computers, desktops big players like Samsung or Apple were more protected because they always had great bargaining power and so they started piling up computer chips early, Memik said. So the availability of their products to consumers was not affected at all. The same goes for smartphones, though now they are saying it may have some effects, but so far not so much.

ButMemik notes that the pandemic also caused a change in demand for chips. With more and more people working from home, or simply from home due to the pandemic, the demand for personal computers as well as game consoles increased.

Demand grew really high for these personal devices, so this is one of the important changes we have noticed, Memik said.

At the moment, those most affected are those in the automotive industry, in some ways brought by themselves at the start of the pandemic when they lowered orders for chips, he said. Robert Sloan who heads the department of computer science at the University of Illinois Chicago. But everything else is right on top and every month of smartphones, laptops, even printers (there may be a shortage).

He notes that in addition to car manufacturers, manufacturers of computer game consoles are also trying to meet demand.

If your teen wants an Xbox, they’ll have to wait a bit, Sloan said.

The main reason that the chip shortage has been prolonged is that a large amount of money is needed to build new plants for the production of semiconductors.

Chips are a very slow business. I have seen estimates that it costs $ 10 billion with a B dollar to set up a new chip manufacturing plant, Sloan said. There is a very large delay in chips due to the cost and difficulty of setting up production plants.

Even now, chipmakers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic production levels according to Memik.

They are going backwards, but they are still not at a 100% capacity, Memik said.

On the production side, they are working hard to return and predict they will return to full capacity within a quarter or more.

As for the consumer side and supply and demand getting better reconciled again, this will take a little longer and probably extend until 2022, Memik said.

But the pandemic experience can have a long-term impact on how companies and nations view global supply chains and their potential weaknesses.

One thing that has become an issue is that chip manufacturing and silicon manufacturing is starting to become a national priority for the United States, Memik said. It had reached a point where much of what was happening and was happening overseas. And before the COVID-related shortages there were already concerns about intellectual property protection and security concerns. And there was a discussion going on to have more production on American soil for the production of mission-critical chips. I think the conversation will become even more important.