The International Space Station collapsed from position for 47 minutes

A newly arrived Russian science lab briefly knocked the International Space Station from its position on Thursday when it accidentally opened its propellers.

For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation during firing, a few hours after anchoring, pushing the orbital complex out of its normal configuration.

Station positioning is essential for getting power from solar panels and for communications. Communications with land controllers were also disrupted twice for several minutes.

Flight controllers regained control using propellants on other Russian components at the station to steer the spacecraft and it is now stable and safe, NASA said.

“We have not noticed any damage,” space station program manager Joel Montalbano told a news conference late in the afternoon. “There was no immediate danger to the crew.”

‘A very exciting hour’

Montalbano said the crew did not actually feel any movement or any shock. NASA said the station moved 45 degrees from standstill, about one-eighth of a full circle. The complex was never rotating, said NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs.

NASA’s chief of human flight, Kathy Lueders, called it “a very exciting hour.”

The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module was seen during its anchoring with the station on Thursday. (Oleg Novitskiy / Roscosmos / Reuters)

The incident prompted NASA to postpone a repeat test flight for the Boeing crew capsule that was scheduled Friday afternoon from Florida. It will be Boeing’s second attempt to reach the station before placing astronauts on board; software problems brought the first test.

Russia with 20 tons of long delay tonnage, named Nauka, arrived earlier on Thursday, eight days after leaving the Russianlaunch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The start of the laboratory is constantly delayed

The launch of Nauka, which will provide more space for scientific experiments and space for the crew, was repeatedly delayed due to technical problems. It was originally planned to grow in 2007.

The 20-tonne Nauka lab took eight days to reach the space station after being launched by the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos / Reuters)

In 2013, experts found pollution in its fuel system, resulting in a lengthy and costly replacement. Other Nauka systems also underwent modernization or repairs.

Stretching 13 meters long, Nauka became the first new division for the Russian postal segment since 2010. On Monday, one of the oldest Russian units, the Pierce space walk section, was moved from the space station to free up space for the new lab.

There is still work to be done for Nauka

Nauka will require many maneuvers, including up to 11 space crossings starting in early September, to prepare it for operation.

The space station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation; Japanese Space Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

This image provided by NASA on Thursday shows the 20 ton Nauka module, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module as it approaches the International Space Station. After anchoring, the module propellers accidentally fired, placing the space station out of position for about three-quarters of an hour. (NASA / The Associated Press)

In 1998, Russia launched the first division of the station, Zarya, which was followed in 2000 by another major module, Zvezda, and three smaller modules in the following years. The last of them, Rassvet, arrived at the station in 2010.

Russian space officials downplayed the incident with Dmitry Rogoz, head of Roscosmos, posting on Twitter: “Everyone is fine on the ISS. The crew is resting, which I advise you to do as well.”