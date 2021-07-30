The 34th Combat Training Squadron held its final Green Flag Little Rock repeat at Alexandria International Airport and Fort Polk, Louisiana, July 14-25, supporting training for the 39th Infantry Brigade combat team of the Arkansas National Guard during the rotation of the Joint Readiness Training Center.

The joint exercise, dubbed GFLR 21-08.5, hosted units from both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army, as well as Coalition partners from the Italian Air Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force, marking for the first time since the start of the COVID- 19 pandemic that international players participated in the GFLR.

Since the Air Force only commands accredited joint flag level training, the GFLR seeks to continually challenge participants combat skills in new concepts of operations and provides real-world experience with partners they may not be able to receive training in. home stations.

Unlike most versions of the GFLR, where the 34th CTS supports the user executing the JRTC rotation, the GFLR 21-08.5 focused on enabling and maintaining the 509th Infantry Regiment, which played the role of opposing force, or OPFOR.

During the exercise, approximately 300 personnel and four aircraft, including two Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules, an Italian Air Force C-130J and a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H, provided air and air support for 509 IR.

21-08.5 was important in advancing international relations and practicing critical skills with our Coalition partners. He also demonstrated the capability of military assets accelerated to a forward location and restored in a brief notice using the logistics chain, said Major Jonathan Provens, the 34th director of CTS training.

Provens said the main objectives of GFLR 21-08.5 were the exercise of the joint accredited tasks of the 34th CTS and the priorities of AMC.

This included performing in-theater air takeoffs, maintaining deployed forces, executing staff recovery, and experimenting with new skills.

For this exercise, Controversy Response Element 921 was flown from Alexandria International Airport Middle Scene Base to a Scanning Base ahead, Provens said. Moving stocks and cargoes were then transported to the FSB to simulate host country equipment. The players then delivered container distribution system packages and performed static line personnel air points to support the user on the ground.

Provens added that there were two main areas of specific focus to experiment with emerging technologies.

A key focus of this exercise was to train crews in using Data Tactics, which is a secure form based on communication between aircraft and command and control, he said. The crews were also given an Agile Combat Employment scenario, performing hot-arm fuel on an R-11 fuel truck which then supplied a simulated special operations aircraft.

Moreover, what also made the GFLR 21-08.5 unique was that it was held exclusively at Alexandria International Airport instead of operating from its traditional diversion space, known as the Christmas Tree, at the air force base Little Rock.

Because of the runway construction currently in progress, the Christmas Tree was unavailable, Provens said. To give the aircraft a more determined feel, the drill was transferred to Louisiana. This was a major challenge for all 34 CTSs that normally operate from their own building to their own facility at a passenger processing facility in Alexandria.

The passing of information and lessons learned from exercises such as the GFLR serve as building blocks for working in shared and coalition settings.

Provens said it is essential that we continue to support our mutual partners in participating in JRTC rotations because of mutually beneficial training.

For the Army this gives them the practice of coordinating support that they do not normally receive at the home station, but will be critical in a combat situation, he said. For the crew, this gives their training more importance. At the home station if you do not throw a training load in the fall area, it is not so great for a deal because its fair practice. However, when there is a field user who needs those devices even in training there is extra motivation for the teams to make it right.