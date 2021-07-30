The International Space Station has been thrown out of control by the misuse of the Russian module – NASA

July 29 (Reuters) – The International Space Station (ISS) jumped slightly out of control on Thursday when the propellers of a new Russian research module inadvertently fired hours after it anchored in orbit, NASA officials said.

The seven crew members on board – two Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a European space agency astronaut from France – were never in immediate danger, according to NASA and Russia’s state-run RIA news agency.

But the malfunction prompted NASA to delay until at least August 3 its planned release of the new Boeing (BA.N) CST-100 Starliner capsule on an unwanted test flight to the space station. The Starliner was set to explode on top of an Atlas V rocket on Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Read more

Thursday’s disaster began about three hours after the Nauka module had multiple targets at the space station while mission controllers in Moscow were performing some “reconfiguration” post-docking procedures, according to NASA.

The module planes resumed inexplicably, causing the entire station to deviate from its normal flight position about 250 miles above Earth, leading the mission flight director to declare a “ship emergency,” agency officials said. American spacecraft.

A sudden movement in the station’s orientation was first detected by automated ground sensors, followed 15 minutes later by a “loss of position control” that lasted just over 45 minutes, according to Joel Montalbano, program manager of NASA space station.

‘TUG-OF-LUFTE’

The ground flight crews managed to restore the orientation of the space station by activating the propulsion in another module of the orbiting platform, NASA officials said.

In its broadcast coverage of the incident, RIA quoted NASA specialists at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, describing the fight to regain control of the space station as a “war retreat” between the two modules.

At the height of the incident, the station was moving away from the lining at a speed of about half a degree per second, Montalbano said during a NASA news conference.

The Nauka engines eventually shut down, the space station stabilized and its orientation returned to where it had started, NASA said.

Communication with the crew was lost for several minutes twice during the outage, but “there was no immediate danger to the crew,” Montalbano said. He said “the crew really did not feel any movement”.

Had the situation become so dangerous as to require the evacuation of personnel, the crew could have escaped into a SpaceX crew capsule still parked in the mail and designed to serve as a “lifeboat” if needed, Steve Stich said. , NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager.

What caused the propulsion malfunction in the Nauka module, delivered by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has not yet been determined, NASA officials said.

Montalbano said there was no immediate sign of any damage to the space station. Flight correction maneuvers used more fuel reserves than they wanted, “but nothing I would worry about,” he said.

Following its launch last week by Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome, the module experienced a series of problems that raised concerns about whether the anchoring procedure would go normally.

Roscosmos attributed the issue of Thursday’s post to Nauka engines that had to work with the remaining fuel in the craft, the TASS news agency reported.

“The process of transferring the Nauka module from flight mode to ‘ISS-adjacent’ mode is underway. Work is being done on the remaining fuel in the module,” Roscosmos was quoted as saying by TASS.

The Nauka module was created to serve as a research laboratory, storage unit and air lock that will improve Russia’s capabilities aboard the ISS.

A live broadcast showed the module, named after the Russian word for “science”, anchored to the space station a few minutes later than planned.

“According to telemetry data and reports from the ISS crew, the systems on board the Nauka station and module are functioning normally,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

“Ka contact !!!” Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, wrote on Twitter moments after the anchoring.

Reporting and Writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Polina Ivanova in Moscow Edited by Mark Heinrich, Leslie Adler and Raju Gopalakrishnan

