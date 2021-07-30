Yemen: New World Bank Funds Provide Rescue for Most Vulnerable





In a country stemming from over six years of uninterrupted conflict, economic disruptions complicated by COVID-19 pandemic, flood and desert shrimp, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UND Development Program (by UNDP), and the World Food Program (WFP) will use the fund to fight the spread of extreme hunger in Yemen. Food insecurity is one of the most pressing human development challenges facing Yemen,saidTania Meyer, World Bank Manager. Within the broader context of ongoing conflict and economic crisis, the combination of a high household dependence on food imports, high food prices, and significantly reduced incomes have a devastating impact on people’s lives. Strengthen food sources Approximately $ 61 million will support FAO-led activities aimed at increasing production of plants, livestock and fish products; strengthening local farm systems; and the establishment of agricultural chains at the national level. For millions of Yemeni families,Backyard food production represents a protective wall between them and the most severe manifestations of hunger, explained the representative of the FAF country, HusseinGadain. We need to increase local food production now to prevent the spread of high acute food insecurity, he said, while also stressing the need to build agriculture for food and labor for a longer time. Cash UNDP will receive a $ 23.8 million range of climate change adaptation measures in rural Yemen, which will create contemporary employment through a money-saving program for damaged public and collective productive assets, including those affected by floods. of 2020 This project is vital to help Yemenis overcome complex crises, including the fact that the food crisis exists because Yemenis simply cannot afford their food, not because food is unavailable, said UNDP Resident Representative AukeLootsma. Vital infrastructure reconstruction is a critical starting point for long-term recovery in Yemen, he added. Women in the spotlight WFP will use $ 42.2 million to improve the nutritional status of rural vulnerable households, focusing on improving food security for women and children by providing specialized food supplies. The UN agency promotes women entrepreneurship activities by providing skills development opportunities and start-up grants focused on agriculture and food production.



Evidence shows that when women and girls have better access to information, resources and services, the result is improved decision-making and economic opportunities that lead to increased food security and nutrition for herself, her family and her community, the Director said. of WFP Country LaurentBukera. Promoting equal and meaningful participation of women will contribute to securing a secure food future for Yemen. Long-term methods Agriculture Althoughaghe remains Yemen’s most important economic sector, conflict and disease have had a devastating impact, including limiting livelihoods. Due to limited land and water resources along with poor complex agricultural practices during the war years, high fuel prices and water shortages, the country’s agricultural sector currently supplies only 15 to 20 percent of its food That is why this long-term financing from the Bank is so important, said the representative of the country OFA. Food Safety Response and Sustainability Projectintegrates immediate support for families with medium-term interventions aimed at building resilience to future shocks, “added Ms. Meyer, of the World Bank, calling it a key part of the package.

