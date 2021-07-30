International
Countries urged to develop pandemic preparedness and response treaty |
Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the Agencys Emergency Program, held opening words at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday where the ambassadors were briefed by the Independent Pandemic Preparedness and Response Panel (IPPPR)
“We must seize the moment. In the coming months and years, other crises will demand our attention and distract us from the urgency of taking action now.” –@DrMikeRyan
– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 28, 2021
He spoke on behalf of WHO General Manager, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Strengthening global health security
Dr. Ryan said one of the main gaps exposed during the year COVID-19 the pandemic has been the lack of international solidarity and sharing, including the sharing of pathogen data and epidemiological information, but also resources, technology and tools, such as vaccines.
Therefore a recommendation that the WHO believes will do more to strengthen both the WHO and global health security is the recommendation for a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, he said.
We need a generational commitment that transcends budget cycles, election cycles and media cycles; which creates a comprehensive framework for linking the policy, financial and technical mechanisms needed to strengthen global health security.
He added that any international structure, framework or mechanism should be designed and owned by all countries and implemented as a complete package.
Take action now
During the most recent meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO, held in May, the countries agreed to meet a special hearing in November consider developing a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response.
We call on all Member States to be involved in this process. We must seize the moment. In the coming months and years, other crises will demand our attention and distract us from the urgency of taking action now, said Dr Ryan.
If we make that mistake, we risk continuing the same cycle of panic and neglect that has led us to the right point.
Avoiding future pandemics
Dr. Ryan began his remarks by thanking the independent panel, which was chaired by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.
WHO established the panel in July 2020 to examine the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her report, released in May, called for bold action to end the crisis, while also calling for the WHO to be given greater authority to respond more quickly to future threats.
The report also recommended that the General Assembly adopt a policy statement on strengthening the international system and that rich countries provide one billion doses of vaccine to low- and middle-income countries by September.
The role of the General Assembly
COVID-19 is an ongoing catastrophe that the panel believes could have been avoided, Ms. Johnson Sirleaf told the General Assembly the informal meeting, convened by the President, Volkan Bozkir.
The General Assembly has a crucial role to play in supporting the necessary reforms, strengthening the multilateral infrastructure so that it can identify and respond more quickly to another virus with pandemic potential, it said.
While in some countries, vaccines are weakening the worst impact of COVID-19s, for many countries, supplies are so limited and access prospects pushed back into the future that hope is turning to despair.
The panel also found that geopolitical tensions and nationalism had weakened the multilateral system created to keep the world safe, she said. Clark.
The pandemic is not just a health crisis; it is also a social, political and economic crisis of peace and security, she said. The General Assembly has a crucial role to play in ensuring that the international system is coordinated and empowered to identify and act against future diseases with pandemic potential.
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/07/1096662
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]