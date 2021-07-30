Countries urged to develop pandemic preparedness and response treaty

Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the Agencys Emergency Program, held opening words at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday where the ambassadors were briefed by the Independent Pandemic Preparedness and Response Panel (IPPPR)

“We must seize the moment. In the coming months and years, other crises will demand our attention and distract us from the urgency of taking action now.” –@DrMikeRyan – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 28, 2021

He spoke on behalf of WHO General Manager, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Strengthening global health security

Dr. Ryan said one of the main gaps exposed during the year COVID-19 the pandemic has been the lack of international solidarity and sharing, including the sharing of pathogen data and epidemiological information, but also resources, technology and tools, such as vaccines.

Therefore a recommendation that the WHO believes will do more to strengthen both the WHO and global health security is the recommendation for a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, he said.

We need a generational commitment that transcends budget cycles, election cycles and media cycles; which creates a comprehensive framework for linking the policy, financial and technical mechanisms needed to strengthen global health security.

He added that any international structure, framework or mechanism should be designed and owned by all countries and implemented as a complete package.

Take action now

During the most recent meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO, held in May, the countries agreed to meet a special hearing in November consider developing a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response.

We call on all Member States to be involved in this process. We must seize the moment. In the coming months and years, other crises will demand our attention and distract us from the urgency of taking action now, said Dr Ryan.

If we make that mistake, we risk continuing the same cycle of panic and neglect that has led us to the right point.

Avoiding future pandemics

Dr. Ryan began his remarks by thanking the independent panel, which was chaired by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

WHO established the panel in July 2020 to examine the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her report, released in May, called for bold action to end the crisis, while also calling for the WHO to be given greater authority to respond more quickly to future threats.

The report also recommended that the General Assembly adopt a policy statement on strengthening the international system and that rich countries provide one billion doses of vaccine to low- and middle-income countries by September.

The role of the General Assembly

COVID-19 is an ongoing catastrophe that the panel believes could have been avoided, Ms. Johnson Sirleaf told the General Assembly the informal meeting, convened by the President, Volkan Bozkir.

The General Assembly has a crucial role to play in supporting the necessary reforms, strengthening the multilateral infrastructure so that it can identify and respond more quickly to another virus with pandemic potential, it said.

While in some countries, vaccines are weakening the worst impact of COVID-19s, for many countries, supplies are so limited and access prospects pushed back into the future that hope is turning to despair.

The panel also found that geopolitical tensions and nationalism had weakened the multilateral system created to keep the world safe, she said. Clark.

The pandemic is not just a health crisis; it is also a social, political and economic crisis of peace and security, she said. The General Assembly has a crucial role to play in ensuring that the international system is coordinated and empowered to identify and act against future diseases with pandemic potential.