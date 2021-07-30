Manhattan, Montana, Auctioneer Wins NAA International Auction Championship | tidings

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Manhattan, Montana, Auction Nick Bennett took home the top prize at the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) 2021 International Auction Championship, competing in a field of many of the best auctioneers in the world.

Joining nearly 60 other auction professionals from around the world, Bennett competed Friday, July 16, 2021, in Minneapolis, at the 72nd International Auctioneers Conference and Exhibition. A man and a woman won the right to be named NAA IAC Champion.

IAC Bidders are evaluated on presentation, singing, voice timbre, body language and other elements of effective auction performance. The top 15 men and five women are also assessed on their knowledge of the auction industry through a series of interview questions. The honorable competition is held in a single day, in front of live attendees, with tens of thousands of viewers on IAC Live! Broadcast via Facebook and YouTube.

IAC champions are rated one $ 5,000 cash prize, a trophy, champion medallion and ring, and continue to represent the NAA as industry ambassadors and speakers across the country for the next 12 months.

“Winning the International Auction Championship has been a career goal of mine since I entered the auction industry and it is an honor to receive this award on so many levels, both personally and professionally. It’s important to note that this award is not about any one person, including myself.It is about top industry professionals sharpening their skill sets, pushing themselves to be the best they can be and come together to compete and promote the auction industry, “said Bennett. “As an IAC Champion, I’m excited to be the spokesperson for our industry and hope to share the opportunities and strengths of buying and selling through an auction platform. My goal is to work with buyers, sellers and auctions to share the industry. knowledge and best practices “.

Bennett is the CEO of Ascent Auction Services at Manhattan, the sale of agricultural and construction equipment, real estate and business assets throughout Montana. He has served as President of Western College of Auction since 2013 and is a Board Member for the Montana Auction Association.

Bennett graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management and a minor in entrepreneurship and small business management. In 2012, he graduated from Western College of the auction. It holds the designations of the Certified Auction Institute (CAI) and the Benefit Auctioneer Specialist (BAS) from the NAA.

In addition to being the NAA IAC Champion, Bennett is the 2017 US Bid Call Champion and the 2014 Montana State Auction Champion.

To learn more about Bennett and Ascent Auction Services, visit climbing.com. To learn more about Western College of auction, visit, auction schools.com.

For more information on Conference & Show and International Auction Championship, visit conference and show.com. Or, to watch videos of past IAC champions, visit ankandues.org/IAC.

About Climbing Auction Services

The mission of Climb Auction Services is to facilitate opportunity and growth by supporting communities, businesses and individuals with their daily buying and selling needs through live and online auctions. Climbing Auction Services was launched by CEO and Auction Nick Bennett at Manhattan, Montana, in 2020, providing services across the state. To learn more, please visit climbing.com.

circle Western College of the auction

Western College i Auctioneering has instructed students to become prominent professional auctions in all countries of the auction industry since 1948. With over 6,000 graduates from each state in United States, numerous provinces in Canada and numerous foreign countries, the WCA has long been a highly regarded educational institution for those studying the auction profession. To learn more or to apply, please visit auction schools.com.

About the National Association of Auctioneers

The National Auction Association represents thousands of auctioneers from the US and around the world. NAA serves entrepreneurs at auction with services provided based on four cornerstones: promotions, advocacy, education and community. Established in 1949, NAA headquarters are in Overland Park, Kansas. To learn more about how to conduct a marketing auction or to find an auction, please visit auctioneers.org.

