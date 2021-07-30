In shocking news, the US has the highest number of new cases in the world





The US reported the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the world last week as the delta variant spurs an increase in new cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO's recent epidemiological report shows that the U.S. reached 500,332 new cases for the week ending July 25th. This is a 131 percent increase in new infections compared to the previous week. The United States was followed by Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and India. The global number of new infections increased by 8 percent, with more than 3.8 million new cases. On average about 540,000 cases were reported daily over the past week compared to 490,000 cases reported daily each week a week ago, the WHO said. This upward trend is mainly attributed to significant increases in the Americas and the Western Pacific, the United Nations health agency said. If trends continue, the total number of cases worldwide could exceed 200 million in the next two weeks. Deaths from COVID-19 also rose 21 percent worldwide last week, with most of the 69,000 deaths recorded in America and Southeast Asia. The point comes as the delta continues to spread across the globe. Vaccination rates have also risen in many parts of the US Just over 49 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated with 57 percent taking at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

