Blinken: Talks on return to Iran nuclear deal ‘will not go on indefinitely’ | Voice of America





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that negotiations to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran could not and would not continue indefinitely, signaling to Tehran to move forward soon on the issue. Blinken spoke in Kuwait on Thursday during a press conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah. The top US diplomat said the Biden administration is ready to continue negotiations, but that Iran must make a decision. The two sides have held several rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since US President Joe Biden took office in January. Discussions have been held with Iran in accordance with the international agreement that limited its nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions. The United States withdrew from the deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in 2018, and since then Iran has taken numerous steps from its commitments, including uranium enrichment to a higher level. high purity and maintaining larger reserves of enriched nuclear material. At some point, the gains made by the JCPOA cannot be fully recovered from a return to the JCPOA if Iran continues the activities it has undertaken in connection with its nuclear program, Blinken said. The United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have called for restrictions on Iranian nuclear activity to address concerns that Iran was working to develop nuclear weapons. Iran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. In addition to regional security issues, Blinken said Thursday that the United States and Kuwait are working together to end the coronavirus pandemic and address the needs of people in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world. He praised Kuwait’s work to heal a rift between Gulf Cooperation Council member states that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt isolate Qatar for more than three years.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah collide at the joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 29, 2021. In addition to meeting with the foreign minister, Blinken had talks Thursday with the ruling emir of Kuwait, the crown prince and prime minister, and visited the countries’ parliaments. Blinken told reporters that those discussions included U.S. efforts to relocate Afghan translators and interpreters who have worked with the U.S. since the start of the war in Afghanistan in 2001. With the U.S. in the process of withdrawing its forces, the Department of The state is processing an immigrant visa, and Blinken said as this continues, the U.S. is talking to other countries about temporarily hosting Afghans who are part of the program. He said the United States is looking forward to doing well in our obligations to those who stayed with us. Blinken also highlighted the U.S.-Kuwait partnership in trying to end the conflict in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has fought Houthi rebels who captured the country’s capital in 2014. It’s the Houthis’ job to engage meaningfully and in good faith in an effort to end the war, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/middle-east/blinken-talks-about-return-iran-nuclear-deal-will-not-go-indefinitely The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos