Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new pandemic demands aimed at raising vaccination levels for millions of federal and contract workers as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising but still preventable deaths among the unvaccinated.
Federal workers will be required to sign forms proving that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise comply with the new rules on mandatory camouflage, weekly testing, distancing and more. The strict new guidelines are intended to increase slow vaccination rates among large numbers of Americans withdrawing federal payments and to set an example for private employers across the country.
“Right now, a lot of people are dying or looking at someone who wants to die and say, ‘If only I had gotten the vaccine,'” Biden said in a grim speech from the East Hall of the White House. “This is an American tragedy. People are dying because they do not have to die.”
The U.S. government directly employs about four million people, but Biden’s move could affect far more when federal contractors are hired. New York University public service professor Paul Light estimates there are nearly seven million more employees potentially involved, combining those working for the company that contract with the government and those working under federal grants.
Biden also directed the Department of Defense to see the addition of the COVID-19 stroke to its list of vaccines required for members of the military. Service members are now required to receive as many as 17 vaccines, depending on where they are located worldwide.
Biden renewed his calls for full school opening this fall, though children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. And he said public health officials still do not believe Americans need a booster vaccine, despite the highly contagious delta variant that spurs the tide.
His announcements come about 60 percent of American adults are fully vaccinated. He had set a July 4 goal of getting at least one hit in 70 percent of adults, and he’s still not quite there. The last figure is 69.3 percent. And there remains considerable resistance, from many Republicans and some unions, to vaccine mandates for employers.
But Thursday’s move is not just about federal workers.
The administration hopes to encourage private companies to encourage their workers more to get vaccines that, although widely recognized as safe and effective, have not yet received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Some of the country’s largest corporations have moved to seek vaccinations for their workers. Tech giants Facebook and Google announced this week their employees will have to show evidence they have been fully vaccinated before returning to work.
Delta and United airlines are asking new employees to show proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are urging workers to disclose their vaccination status even though they do not ask to be vaccinated.
But less than 10 percent of employers said they intend to require all employees to be vaccinated, based on periodic surveys by research firm Gartner.
And there is already controversy, with state lawmakers across the U.S. introducing more than 100 bills aimed at banning employers from requiring vaccination as a condition of employment, according to the National Academy of Public Health Policy. At least six states have approved such bills.
What is happening in Canada
- The mandate of the restored mask enters into force in the central Okanagan region of BC.
What is happening around the world
As of Thursday, more than 196 million cases of COVID-19 were reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.1 million deaths were reported.
IN Africa, the director of chapters of the World Health Organization in the continent region of 1.3 billion people is entering an “encouraging phase after a bleak June” as supplies of COVID-19 vaccines increase.
# COVID-19 Vaccine shipments to Africa are growing rapidly from multiple sources!
Nearly 4 million doses by # COVAX arrived in Africa last week, compared to just 245,000 doses from the facility during June.https://t.co/0oLsX13s2g pic.twitter.com/HF1HoSDLAz
IN Asia, Japanese officials have sounded the alarm as Tokyo reported record cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row with the Olympics taking place.
IN Europe, The Prime Minister of Spain announced on Thursday that the existing measures to protect the most vulnerable from the economic consequences of the pandemic will be extended until the end of October.
IN Americas, Brazil plans to cancel a contract signed in March for 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday as the South American nation battles one of the worst outbreaks in the world.
