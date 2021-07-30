



The Delhi administration on Friday issued an alarm as the Yamuna water level in the capital rose to 205.22 meters, uncertainly near the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 meters, as rains continued to hit northwest India, officials said. . The Department of Irrigation and Flood Control has deployed 13 vessels in various areas and has placed 21 others on standby. With Haryana discharging more water into the river from Breshina Hathnikund, Delhi Police and East Delhi District Administration have begun evacuating people living in the Yamuna floodplain areas in the capital.

These people are being relocated to city government shelters in the Yamuna Pushta area, an official said. The water level was recorded at 205.22 on the Old Railway Bridge at 8:30 p.m. It was 203.74 meters at 20:30 on Thursday. The water level was 205.10 meters at 6am and 205.17 at 7am, the official said, adding that it is likely to rise further. A flood alarm is declared when Yamuna crosses the “warning sign” of 204.50 meters. The situation is being monitored throughout the day, said a district administration official. The river is in a storm due to rains in Delhi and the upper basin areas, said a MeT department official, adding that it could swell even more as more rains are forecast in northwest India. The weather department also issued an “orange alert” for moderate rains in Delhi-NCR for the third day on the sidewalk on Friday. According to the Delhi Flood Control Chamber, the discharge rate at Hathnikund Barrage peaked at 1.60 lash cusecs on Tuesday afternoon, the highest this year so far. The water discharged from the hail usually takes two to three days to reach the capital. Haryana had released water from the volley set at Yumananagr at a speed of 19,056 cusecs at 8am. The flow rate was 25,839 cusecs at 8pm on Thursday. Normally, the flow velocity in the Hathnikund volcano is 352 cusec, but the discharge increases after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 liters per second. In 2019, the flow rate had peaked at 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the Yamuna water level had reached 206.60 meters, breaking the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations as the overflowing river flooded many low-lying areas. In 1978, the river was inflated to an all-time record of 207.49 meters. In 2013, it had grown to 207.32 meters.

