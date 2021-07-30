Aware of the need to prioritize institution building: India tells UNGA

India as a democracy is aware of the need to prioritize institution building, in particular, governance structures to strengthen institutional capacity and the rule of law, and these should be the building blocks on which peacebuilding should be based. , a senior diplomat told the UN General Assembly.

India has always been known for its unwavering commitment to peacekeeping, the Advisor to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Practical Mathur said on Thursday.

“We are confident that nation-building activities will be further strengthened if the road ahead includes strong support for peace-building as well,” Mathur said.



Addressing the UN General Assembly debate on peacebuilding and peacekeeping, Mathur said “as a democracy, we are aware of the need to prioritize institution building, in particular, governance structures to strengthen capacity. “Institutional and rule of law, taking into account the views of the host government. Consequently, these should be the building blocks on which peacebuilding should be based.”

Mathur stressed that India, through its broad development partnership with developing countries, especially in Africa and Asia, has always played a constructive and meaningful role in the context of peacebuilding.

“In our neighborhood, for example in Afghanistan, India is also contributing to peacebuilding efforts,” he said, adding that India ‘s development partnership, including more than 550 Community Development Projects covering all 34 provinces. of the country, aims to strengthen Afghanistan.

Mathur also noted that the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which was established in 2017, has developed a portfolio of 64 development projects in partnership with 48 developing countries, including 17 countries in Africa, focusing on development south-run, demand-driven and transformational projects.

“Through these funds, it has been our effort to focus on,

“Alia, climate sustainability, environmental sustainability, gender equality, renewable energy, improving maternal health, water and sanitation, education, employment and livelihoods, disaster recovery and risk management, agricultural development and infrastructure,” he said. .

Mathur told the General Assembly that India has and continues to assist bilateral countries in post-conflict situations by securing substantial grants and soft loans. Citing the example of training for countries emerging from conflict situations in Africa, he said India’s focused training in the areas of electoral administration and good governance has been deeply appreciated by these countries.

India expressed appreciation that as part of its 2020-24 strategy, the Peacebuilding Fund has presented a comprehensive scenario, covering a five-year horizon.

Mathur however noted that in the midst of the pandemic, as more and more funds are being programmed for humanitarian aid in addition to peacebuilding activities, it is necessary to reaffirm the commitment and efforts to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in so as not to fluctuate in the context of COVID-19.

“We must prioritize our focus on specific aspects of peacebuilding that will have the greatest impact on post-conflict situations so that funds can be used optimally,” he said.

He added that as a sign of its commitment, India in January at the High Level Replenishment Conference convened by the Secretary-General, announced a new pledge of $ 150,000 for the Fund’s activities and program this year.

Further, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 on women and peace and security, the Commission also stepped up its efforts in support of women and peace and security in line with the commitments set out in its new gender strategy.

“Peacebuilding is at the core of a gender strategy, especially in post-conflict situations,” he said.

Mathur noted that during 2020, the Peacebuilding Commission did not allow the pandemic to slow it down and was able to easily adjust its work program to serve as a demand-driven platform to discuss ways to how to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on peace development and peace in the countries under consideration.

During the 2020 review of the peacebuilding architecture, the Commission convened a series of thematic consultations focused on a range of issues related to peacebuilding.

“We appreciate that in a situation where the world was being shaken by the pandemic, many of these discussions placed particular emphasis on the need to adapt COVID-19 socio-economic responses to nationally set priorities for peacebuilding. with a special consideration for community sustainability, innovation and the protection and empowerment of people in vulnerable situations, “Mathur said.