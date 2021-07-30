From farm to face, Gaza women create cosmetic products from local plants





For years, Palestinian farmers have exported herbs to Europe, where they have been transformed into high-end cosmetics and beauty products. Now a team of women from Gaza have brought the process home, extracting the essential oils themselves and creating products such as shampoos and moisturizers that are sold in 50 stores, including 30 pharmacies, across the enclave. From a factory in Gaza, four internationally funded project staff, all women, use steam distillation to extract ingredients from plants including rosemary, basil, mint, thyme and chamomile. “When you hold the product, you feel like you are taking something from the ground – at no extra charge,” Refqa Al-Hamalawi told Reuters of the project, which sources herbs exclusively from women-run farms. Their range now goes to 17 products, including cleansers and body washes, under the GG brand – which stands for green gold, as Gaza wine farmers call mint. “As women, we are proud of the idea and the production, an idea like in European countries,” Hamalawi said. The project, which aims to empower women and grow the economy, is supported by Australia and the global charity Oxfam. Refqa Al-Hamalawi, chairwoman of the board of the Najd Development Forum, sits in her office in Gaza City. (REUTERS / Mohammed Salem) While small scale so far, the women involved say it has already begun to have an impact in Gaza, where unemployment runs around 50%. Women’s unemployment is even higher at 62%, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Dawlat Marouf said before the project, she tried to make a living by selling mint and thyme on her farms in local markets. Now, she “wakes up every day at 5am to come to the field and prepare 40-50kg ordered by the factory,” said the 55-year-old mother of 12 children. Marouf’s bride, Ekhlas, said she did not know the plants had use outside of cooking. The project will “develop us, make a source of income for our children and our families,” Ekhlas said. Pharmacist Narmin Al-Banna reserves the products in her shop. “I like these products because they are natural and have no chemicals in them. “I tried them on a lot of people, and a lot of clients, and they gave me great feedback,” she said.

