Philippines says it will maintain its stable security pact with USExBulletin

Rolex della Pena / AP MANILA, Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has pulled a decision to end a major defense pact with the United States, allowing large-scale military exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces that have repeatedly sounded the alarm China to continue. Duterte’s decision was announced on Friday by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at a joint press conference with visiting guest counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. It was a step back from the Philippine leader’s astonishing commitment at the beginning of his term to distance himself from Washington as he sought to rebuild weak ties with China over territorial divisions in the South China Sea. “The president decided to recall or withdraw the letter of conclusion for the VFA,” Lorenzana told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Austin, referring to the Visiting Forces Agreement. “There is no final letter pending and we are back on track.” Austin thanked Duterte for the decision, which he said would further strengthen the 70-year-old alliance of the two nations’ treaties. “Our countries face a range of challenges, from climate crises to pandemics, and, as we do, a strong, resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to Indo-Pacific security, stability and prosperity,” Austin said. . “A fully restored VFA will help us achieve that goal together.” The conclusion of the pact would have been a major blow to America’s oldest alliance in Asia, as Washington squared with Beijing on a range of issues, including trade, human rights and China’s conduct in the South China Sea. which Beijing claims practically in its entirety. The U.S. military presence in the region is seen as a counterweight to China, which has used force to claim disputed areas of the vast South China Sea, including the construction of artificial islands equipped with air belts. and military installations. China has ignored an international arbitration ruling in 2016 that devalued its historic base. China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have been locked in territorial blockades for decades. The US does not take sides and insists on freedom of navigation in international waters and does not recognize China’s claims. In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Austin said Beijing’s claim to the South China Sea “has no basis in international law” and “violates the sovereignty of states in the region.” He said the US supports the region’s coastal states in protecting their rights under international law and is committed to its defense treaty obligations with Japan and the Philippines. Duterte announced to the U.S. government in February 2020 that the Philippines intended to repeal the 1998 agreement, which allows large numbers of U.S. forces to join combat training with Philippine troops and sets the legal conditions for their temporary stay. The U.S. and Philippine Forces engage in about 300 activities each year, including the Balikatan, or shoulder-to-shoulder exercises, which involve thousands of troops in ground, naval, and air exercises that often include live-fire exercises. They have often fueled China’s concerns when Beijing claims as their own were kept on the seaside. Termination of the pact would take effect after 180 days, but Duterte has repeatedly delayed the decision. While on hold, the U.S. and Philippine military continued plans for disaster relief and drills, but canceled larger drills last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Balikatan exercises resumed last April, but were significantly reduced due to continuous COVID-19 outbreaks and blockages.

