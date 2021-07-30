The woman who was serving SHN at the hotel allegedly climbed to the balcony of another room, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – A 39-year-old woman allegedly left the hotel room on two occasions where she was serving her stay (SHN) notice and even climbed onto the balcony of another room. Singaporean Jin Chensu was charged Friday (July 30th) with two counts of not wearing a mask outside her residence and two counts of exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection. The Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) said in a statement Friday that Jun arrived in Singapore from Cambodia on October 4 last year. She was served with a SHN on the same day, which would last until October 18th. Jin was also informed by an ICA officer that she was asked to serve her SHN in a dedicated facility and was not allowed to leave her room there. But she allegedly left her room at Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa Resort without wearing a mask twice – on October 6 and October 9. In the first case, Jin apparently climbed to the balcony of another room upstairs and stood there for about five minutes before returning to her room. She was reportedly walking along the common corridor on the second floor, before a hotel staff member found her 25 minutes later. Then she was escorted back to her room. On Thursday, District Judge Lorraine Ho allowed the prosecution’s request to detain Jin at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for psychiatric evaluation. Attending her court hearing via video link, Jin had asked if she could make her personal psychiatrist evaluate her instead of IMH. Her case will be heard again on August 13. For each violation of exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection, Jin can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $ 10,000, or both. She may also be given the same sentence for any criminal offense of not wearing a mask outside her place of residence. In its statement, ICA said: “Strict compliance with SHN requirements is key to maintaining the health and safety of our population.” To report information about anyone who fails to meet SHN requirements, members of the public can visit ICA reporting on SHN Violation websiteor call 6812-5555.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/courts-crime/woman-who-was-serving-shn-at-hotel-allegedly-climbed-into-balcony-of-another The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos