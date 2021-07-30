More than 38,000 Australians stranded overseas due to COVID-19, with dozens of flights scheduled for August

Australian officials are trying to arrange a repatriation flight from Bali next month as Indonesia’s COVID-19 crisis worsens and thousands of other Australians abroad are waiting to return home.

Main points: Commonwealth is trying to arrange a government-assisted flight from Bali as Indonesia faces a second wave of COVID-19

38,000 Australians are waiting to return home, many thousands of them being identified as vulnerable

India and the UK top the list of countries from which Australians are trying to return

A total of 780 Australians have registered wishing to return home from Indonesia, several hundred of whom are considered vulnerable, and there are 38,000 Australians seeking repatriation worldwide, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

DFATTony Deputy Secretary Sheehan said a Senate committee flight was being organized from Bali capital, Denpasar, for August 18th.

“Subjects are subject to final approval processes with relevant colleagues in the Indonesian government but the process is underway to work with vulnerable Australians in Indonesia to fill that flight,” he said.

Mr Sheehan said further flights would be considered as demand has increased due to Indonesia’s second devastating COVID-19 wave, which is being driven by the highly transmitted Delta variant.

Live updates: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates

He said officials had also worked with Indonesian authorities in trying to vaccinate Australians there.

“We have actually advocated with the Indonesian government about their vaccine range and some Australians in Bali have been able to access AstraZeneca vaccines through Indonesian spread,” he said.

Where else are flights scheduled to bring people home?

Mr Sheehan said the government was planning a total of 18 flights to Howard Springs in the Northern Territory in August, including one from Denpasar.

Six flights from New Delhi, six from London, one from Frankfurt, one from Johannesburg and one from Istanbul will also be among those going to Howard Springs.

Two more flights will bring back 360 people from the Tokyo Olympics.

Tens of thousands of people are still waiting to return to Australia. ( ABC Perth: Kate Leaver )

Mr Sheehan said officials were working on more government-assisted flights in September, including from previously unserved capitals.

More than 38,000 Australians have registered wishing to return home from abroad, around 4,500 of whom are considered ‘vulnerable’ for reasons such as medical issues or the expiration of their visas.

Since mid-July, the government has halved the number of people allowed on commercial flights each week to 3,070, due to concerns over the Delta variant.

Mr Sheehan said about 6,000 people registered with DFAT did not want to return to Australia until the fourth quarter of this year.

India tops the list as the country from which most Australians are trying to return, followed by the United Kingdom, the United States, Thailand, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The Howard Springs quarantine facility currently has no capacity

Earlier, the Senate committee was told that the Howard Springs quarantine center was not functioning at full capacity.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced earlier this year that the facility would be expanded to accommodate 2,000 people.

The Howard Springs quarantine facility is operating at two-thirds of its capacity. ( AAP: Glenn Campbell )

But Alison Frame from the Department of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet said there were currently 1,279 people standing in the center.

“We have not yet reached 2,000, as I said there are practical reasons we have not reached that maximum number,” she said.

“It’s a function when flights arrive, people moving in and out, and they also close for a deep clean every few weeks and have a deep clean of the whole facility.”

Ms. Frame said Howard Springs should reach full capacity with the arrival of more repatriation flights next month.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …