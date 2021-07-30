Expert panel recommends study on Covid vaccine mix, looking at Biological E tests of children





A Committee of Substance Experts of the Central Drug Control Organization (CDSCO) on Thursday recommended conducting a study on mixing doses of Covishield and Covaxin. In addition, the panel of experts also recommended mixing Bharat Biotech Covaxin and a candidate for the nasal vaccine, while saying they are looking at evidence for the E’s Covid-19 Biological vaccine on children. However, a final approval from the Auditor General of India (DCGI) is awaited. MIXING COVAXIN AND COVISHIELD The request to conduct a study on the mixed dose of Covishield and Covaxin was submitted by Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. While discussing the application, the panel of experts recommended that the CMC should conduct clinical trials for this. Sources: @CDSCO_INDIA_INF SEC Panel Recommends Study on COVID-19 Covaxin + Covishield Vaccine Mix Application of biological Es vaccines for Phase II / III # COVID-19 vaccines for children are also recommended Mixture of cocaine vaccine + nasal from HaBharatBiotech also recommended / approved Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) July 29, 2021 “The committee of experts after detailed discussions recommended the granting of permission for CMC, Vellore to conduct the Phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers to mix Covid-19 Covaxin and Covishield vaccines,” the PTI news agency reported, citing a unnamed source. READ ALSO | Should we mix Covishield and Covax? What do studies say about mixing Covid-19 vaccines? He added that the purpose of this study is to assess whether a person can be given two different vaccines – one from Covishield and Covaxin – to complete the vaccination course. In addition, the committee of experts also recommended allowing Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to conduct a study on the interchangeability of its Covaxin and a candidate for the Undrial BBV154 nasal vaccine. The panel however asked Bharat Biotech to remove the word “interchangeability” from its study title and submit a revised study protocol for its approval. YES FOR BIOLOGICAL VACCINE? Permission for Biological E to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of its candidate Covid-19 vaccine on children (ages 5 to 17 years) is pending. The committee has called for more data from continuing studies in those over 18 years, although it has not rejected the application. The company has been asked to submit evidence, a source at the SEC said. READ ALSO | Dangerous trend: WHO warns against mixing and matching of Covid vaccines JOHNSON & JOHNSON T WITHDRAWAL PROPOSAL The committee of experts also had to discuss the application submitted by Johnson and Johnson (J&J) seeking permission to conduct the Phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India. However, the company informed the panel that they are withdrawing their proposal, the PTI announced. Johnson and Johnson had sought approval to conduct the Phase-3 clinical trial of its vaccine in about 600 participants in two age groups: between 18 and 59 years old, and those aged 60 and over. This was to assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of its vaccine in healthy Indian adults. SEE ALSO | Can you mix your doses of the Covid vaccine? Will it be safe?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/vaccine-updates/story/expert-panel-recommends-mixing-covid-vaccines-biological-e-trials-on-kids-1834453-2021-07-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos